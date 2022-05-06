ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Local fire departments accepting applications for annual Camp L.I.T.

By Simone McKenny
WHSV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - “According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) less than five percent of firefighters in the United States, career-wise, are women. Obviously, it is a male-dominated service and we are trying to promote and change that,” Erin Stehle with the Harrisonburg Fire Department...

WHSV

Shenandoah Volunteer Fire Company gives water safety tips

SHENANDOAH, Va. (WHSV) - Saturday’s drownings in Page County offer a reminder of water safety heading into the summer months. “The biggest thing is plan your trip, let somebody know where you’re going, how long you’re expected to be gone,” Captain Dustin Lucas with the Shenandoah Volunteer Fire Company said.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

2022 Pollinator Program planting to begin in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Public Works Pollinator Program plants around 6,000 plants across the city in areas like parks and medians each year. For this planting season, staff will start with the 4,000 currently housed in their greenhouse. Since 2019, different grasses and flowers have been planted throughout...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WFXR

10-digit dialing begins Saturday in Virginia regions with 540 area code

(WFXR) — Virginians who are living in a 540 area code region will begin 10-digit dialing beginning this weekend. The State Corporation Commission (SCC) says that this second step in a June 2020 relief plan will begin on Saturday, May 14. This will impact the northwestern and southwestern portions of Virginia, including the following cities: […]
VIRGINIA STATE
FOX8 News

Crews in Rockingham County assess damage after storms sweep through

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews in Rockingham County are assessing the damage after severe weather, including unconfirmed tornadoes, swept through the area on Friday evening. The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office says damage has been reported on: Cedar Lane Setliff Road County Home Road Sunset View Road Parkland Road Deputies say several homes have been […]
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia under State of Preparedness

Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties throughout West Virginia due to the threat of flooding this weekend. The main threat will be possible isolated flash flooding due to heavy downpours or steady rain, with storms forecast for much of the state today and throughout the weekend. The Governor’s […]
ENVIRONMENT
WHSV

Local hospitals celebrate National Hospital Week

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This week is National Hospital Week, where healthcare facilities across the country will celebrate healthcare employees for all the work they do. While hospitals will celebrate current employees, many local hospitals say they are still experiencing staffing shortages. “We are facing, just like many healthcare organizations...
HEALTH SERVICES
WHSV

Rt. 340 crash cleared in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE: As of 5:16 p.m., this crash has been cleared, although motorists may still experience some delays in the area. On US-340 (Stuarts Draft Hwy) in Augusta County near Gloucester Rd; Rt. 1512N/S (Augusta County), motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash. All...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Ben's Evening Forecast 5/8/2022

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Helping those who help our youth. That’s what Karen Caspersen of Woodstock strives to do. Back in 2018, she founded the non-profit “Just Because.” It strives to show teachers and educators in Shenandoah County how valued and appreciated they are. Every quarter, Caspersen and many volunteers create goodie bags to give to over 900 teachers in the many schools across Shenandoah County. The goodie bags are filled with lots of things from small snacks and drinks to mini nail kits. ”Kindness is in short supply these days. This is a way to show appreciation to our educators. It’s not just the teachers receiving. It’s not from the parents, it’s not from the PTO, it’s from the public that says we notice, we appreciate and thank you,” said Caspersen. On May 13-15, the non-profit plans to bake thousands of homemade cookies to distribute to teachers. If you are interested in baking, you can contact the organization for more details. You can email justbecauseteach@gmail.com or you can visit the Facebook page.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Uptick in COVID-19 cases around the Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Across the nation and the commonwealth, some health districts are seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases. Jordi Shelton, with the Central Shenandoah Health District, said a number of factors could be contributing to the rise in cases, including waning immunity, highly transmissible variants, and getting together with large groups. She said this uptick is not unique to the CSHD, but it’s impacting many localities.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Recovery clinic honors first Fentanyl Awareness Day

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Tuesday, May 10, was the first ever national Fentanyl Awareness Day. The day signifies the importance of educating people on the drug, removing the stigma from addiction and honoring those who have died from a drug overdose. Fentanyl is extremely dangerous and continues to impact many in the Valley and all over the world.
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro set to vote on proposed budget Monday night

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro city officials say the area’s growth played a role in their $57.2 million budget. City council is set to vote on the document at their Monday, May 9 meeting. Their real estate tax is set to stay the same at 90 cents per $100 of assessed value.
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

CMA Valley Subaru donates $31,000 to People Places

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - CMA Valley Subaru handed a $31,000 check over to People Places on Tuesday. People Places provides the area adoption and foster care services. “It’s going to go to support our therapeutic foster care program and serve those kids. It’s the youth in our own local communities that are in foster care that are going to see the results from what we can do with this money,” said People Places Outreach and Communications Specialist Spencer Eavers.
STAUNTON, VA

