Bismarck, ND

Bismarck Police release new information on search for Chase Hurdle

By Hope Sisk
KFYR-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – Investigators with the Bismarck Police Department said Friday they believe a missing Bismarck High School student may have died after jumping into the Missouri River last fall. Investigators have been looking for 18-year-old Chase Hurdle since Nov. 2, 2021, when he...

www.kfyrtv.com

