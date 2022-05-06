Bismarck Police release new information on search for Chase Hurdle

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tyler Schaeffer, a multi-faceted student with his eyes on a career in the military, went missing 6 days ago. The Knife River is just behind the field where Beulah Senior Tyler Schaeffer played football and is now an area being searched by the Beulah Police and other agencies looking for the missing teen. As soon as he was reported missing, the response from the community has been, what Police Chief Frank Senn can only describe as, “The Beulah Way”.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 4 DAYS AGO