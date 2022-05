The beginning of the 20th century saw some crucial advances in healthcare, including a better understanding of the origins of some common diseases, the use of X-rays and ether, and a better understanding of the importance of clean water and sanitation in reducing illness. However, there were also deadly pandemics and disease outbreaks, governments lacked authority to supervise and test newly launched drugs, food preservation was not at its best, and childbirth carried significant risk to both mothers and infants.

