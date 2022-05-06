ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halifax County, VA

Halifax Co. Schools closing early due to weather

By Colleen Guerry
 4 days ago

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) –Halifax County students will be dismissed early Friday afternoon because of concerns about sever weather.

According to Halifax County Public Schools , the district will closed at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 6 due to potentially strong storms with damaging winds and hail.

