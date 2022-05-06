Halifax Co. Schools closing early due to weather
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) –Halifax County students will be dismissed early Friday afternoon because of concerns about sever weather.
According to Halifax County Public Schools , the district will closed at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 6 due to potentially strong storms with damaging winds and hail.
