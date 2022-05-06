Halifax Co. Schools closing early due to weather

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) -- When Kevin Harris got a second job as a housekeeper at an assisted living facility, he was pretty happy. Not only would the additional income be a boost, but the job in Petersburg would be at the same place where his girlfriend had just started working, too. His joyful feelings soured within his first hours working at Fillmore Place. In many rooms, Harris said he saw bedding, including bed bug covers, ripped and soiled beyond the help of his girlfriend’s laundering abilities during her brief stint at Fillmore.

