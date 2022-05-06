ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I realised I’d made a terrible mistake during my wedding – we were just about to say our vows but I had to do something

By Becky Pemberton
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

A BRIDE caused a shock at her wedding after stopping in the middle of her vows and admitting she’d made a mistake.

Digital creator Becky Jefferies, who is based in Dubai, could be seen standing in front of her guests and suddenly looking uncomfortable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PTvGk_0fVCm4vY00
Bride Becky Jefferies left guests shocked when she stopped her wedding mid-ceremony and said she'd made a mistake Credit: jetsetbecks/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iUxCc_0fVCm4vY00
She asked if they could pause the ceremony due to forgetting one key thing - her wedding skirt Credit: jetsetbecks/Instagram

In a video that has racked up hundreds of thousands of views, she interrupted the officiant at the altar as he was speaking.

She added the caption: “Me in the middle of my wedding ceremony realising I’d made a terrible mistake.”

But thankfully, it wasn’t that she was having second thoughts about her groom, but that she’d forgotten a very important part of her outfit.

Becky said at the altar: “Um….pause for a moment.

“I just realised when I got to the end of the aisle that I’m missing half of my dress.

“Maybe I could put it on now?”

She joked that she’d had a nightmare two nights before that this situation would happen - and it had played out exactly as she had feared.

Thankfully the tulle skirt was swiftly brought up the aisle and added to her dress.

Becky joked: “I bet you’ve never been to a wedding like this before.”

When it was all attached, she said: “Ok now we can resume!”

On Instagram, she added: “That one time I had to grab the mic, pause my wedding ceremony and finish getting dressed at the altar. Exactly how it played out in my nightmares.

“Not at all how I imagined the wedding would go, but none of us will forget it this way.

“Thanks to all of you who laughed along with me that day.“

Many people were quick to comment on the video, with one saying: “Her bridesmaids failed her.”

Another added: “I actually thought the mistake was getting married to the groom.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vkz1j_0fVCm4vY00
The tulle skirt was quickly brought up the aisle and attached in front of everyone Credit: jetsetbecks/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JSMr6_0fVCm4vY00
Becky was able to continue the ceremony fully dressed Credit: jetsetbecks/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QOp1E_0fVCm4vY00
Many people were quick to comment on Becky's viral video Credit: jetsetbecks/Instagram

