Man charged after shooting at law enforcement in Doddridge County

WEST UNION, W.Va. — A man has been charged after shooting at law enforcement in Doddridge County.

On May 5, troopers with the Doddridge County detachment of the West Virginia State Police received a brandishing complaint taking place at a residence on Big Isaac Road in Salem, according to a press release sent out by state police.

Richard America

Troopers were informed that Richard America, 44, “had brandished an AR-15 rifle” at two individuals earlier that afternoon, and troopers obtained a search warrant for that residence due to America being a person prohibited from owning firearms, troopers said.

That evening, troopers, alongside deputies with the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Department, arrived at the residence and found America, who “opened fire on the officers as they approached the hilltop residence,” the release states.

Troopers requested backup from the state police special response team, as well as units from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and West Union Police; Doddridge County deputies were still on scene at that time, troopers said.

America “eventually surrendered,” the release states. He has been charged with two counts of wanton endangerment and six counts of attempted murder. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.