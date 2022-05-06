Trial set for driver in DWI fatal vehicle crash in 2018

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — A trial has been set for the man charged with driving while intoxicated which led to the death of another driver.

Brock Aaron Turner’s trial is set to begin on Feb. 27, 2023, and a pre-trial conference is set for Nov. 9, 2022. Turner is charged with DWI that led to the death of Cassidy Sharp in 2018.

The 20-year-old was traveling southbound on Highway 5, approximately two miles south of Lebanon when Turner struck her vehicle head-on. Sharp was pronounced dead on the scene while Turner received minor injuries.

