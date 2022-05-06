ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

IMPD searching for missing 14-year-old girl who may be in danger

By Andrew Smith
 4 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl they said may be in danger.

Zirena Bryant is described as being 5 feet tall, weighing about 187 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

She was last seen on Friday in the 3000 block of North Webster Avenue.

Missing person detectives "have reason to believe" she "may be in danger," according to a press release.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately.

Information can also be submitted to IMPD Missing Persons detectives at 317-327-6160. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or online .

Joanne Anderson
4d ago

Jesus please help this child and let her come home r be able to get away 🙏 I truly know u answer prayers everyone please 🙏 for her and our communities Yes we are all his children

