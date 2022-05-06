ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

How the construction of the Vine Street Expressway uncovered lost Black burial grounds

billypenn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach day 55,000 cars drive down the center of Philadelphia — right over the excavated remains of two important cemeteries. The Vine Street Expressway bisects Philly to connect I-95 and I-76, and its history is mired in controversies. The...

billypenn.com

Comments / 5

Lori Lockman
4d ago

I'm Not Surprised, If You Really Think About Death,I Believe Every Where We Walk It's Burial Ground, People Where Buried All Over The World For Millions Of Years, The Earth Is 70 Percent Ocean And 30 Percent Land,

Reply
8
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Cemeteries#Urban Construction#Vine Streets#West African
abc27 News

California kingsnake found in Pa. barn

With the weather getting warmer, the wildlife is waking up, and people are bound to see more critters out and about. But what Midstate residents may not expect to see here is a snake from the other side of the country.
MANHEIM, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Fire At 3 Men After Witnessing Fatal Drive-By Shooting In West Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police say they fired at three men after witnessing a fatal drive-by shooting in the East Germantown on Sunday. The suspects were able to escape. Police say two plainclothes officers were investigating an unrelated homicide in the 14th District when they saw three men inside a late-model dark silver Nissan SUV shoot a 31-year-old man 15 times. The man was pronounced dead at 8:02 p.m. at a local hospital, according to police. A total of 27 shell casings were collected at the scene. Police say the officers discharged their weapons multiple times after the shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. at Baynton and Pastorius Streets. The officers weren’t injured during the incident. “It appears that the vehicle that the shooters were in was struck by gunfire,” Inspector D F Pace said. “It’s unclear at this time, however, if anyone in that vehicle was struck by gunfire from discharging police officers.” No weapons were recovered, police say. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Driver Dies as Car With Baby on Board Crashes, Gets Wedged Under Truck

The driver of a sedan with a baby on board died after the car became partially wedged under a tractor-trailer near the foot of the Commodore Barry Bridge in Chester, Pennsylvania, Friday morning. The crash took place around 7:15 a.m. near Route 291 and Jeffrey Street, police in the Delaware...
CHESTER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
105.7 The Hawk

This is New Jersey’s scariest bridge

Memories of the first time we crossed this bridge are still burned in my mind. We just moved to New Jersey and our next-door neighbor had a boat. Coming from a city rowhome neighborhood, we didn't know anybody with a boat. He invited us to go on his boat that he launched on the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River.
BRISTOL, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Woman Shot and Killed After Fight in Philadelphia

A woman was shot and killed following a fight overnight in Philadelphia, police said. An altercation between a group of women occurred Saturday at 2:03 a.m. on Cottman and Rising Sun avenues, according to investigators. A woman involved in the fight then pulled out a gun and opened fire, shooting a 29-year-old woman twice in the chest, police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pocono Update

Several Pennsylvania Counties Under Quarantine As Spotted Lanternflies Cause Severe Damage

Lanternflies cause severe damage in several Pennsylvania counties, with the infestation, many of them go under quarantine. The lanternfly is capable of causing damage on an extreme scale. According to Pennsylvania Department Of Agriculture (PDA) Including damage to vines, crops, and other various plants and trees. Trees wilt, sap ooze, leaves curl and dieback, and wither on trees. Spotted lanternflies also excrete a sugary material known as honeydew which is detrimental to plants because it induces the growth of black mold. While honeydew may be harmless to humans, it is not welcoming towards any vegetal lifeforms. Outdoor enthusiasts report lanternflies affecting their quality of life; when it comes to enjoying nature, air quality, and outdoor activities. Lanternflies swarm in the air, covering trees and even coating decks and play equipment with their honeydew. The Asian Spotted Lanternfly is an invasive species that has called the Poconos home since 2014. It has since infested nearly all of Pennsylvania, including the quarantined Monroe County.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

EXCLUSIVE: Philadelphia Anti-Drug Anti Violence Network Employee Antonio Jardine Wanted For Shooting Inside Bar

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An Eyewitness News exclusive. Philadelphia police are looking for a suspect accused of opening fire at a bar, but police say he’s no ordinary suspect. Authorities believe he was on duty at the time for an organization working to combat shootings and crime. Police say 51-year-old Antonio Jardine was working that night for the Philadelphia Anti-Drug Anti Violence Network. Investigators say he was inside the bar when a fight broke out when he went for his weapon. In the end, two people were hit and Jardine allegedly fled in a van belonging to the network. On the job supposedly fighting Philadelphia’s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy