ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euclid, OH

3 children removed from Euclid home for safety after ‘suspicious death’ of 4-year-old boy

By Chris Anderson
cleveland19.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are calling the death of a 4-year-old boy “suspicious.”. Police responded to the Parkside Gardens apartment...

www.cleveland19.com

Comments / 3

seabird1
4d ago

oh sweet baby. my heart breaks over this. my heart hurts for the grandmother and the siblings. I'm so sad seeing so many stories of child abuse and death. I hope justice is served swiftly and the other kids are somewhere safe and together. so terribly sad a sweet child only 4 never even had a chance at life 😭

Reply
2
Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

McDonald’s murder suspect now in custody

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — The suspect in the shooting death of a McDonald’s employee is now in custody, Lorain police confirmed to FOX 8. James Kimbrough III was wanted since January for killing the 24-year-old woman while she sat in her vehicle in the restaurant’s parking lot near the intersection of Route 254 and Abbe Road […]
LORAIN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Euclid, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Euclid, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Euclid
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
SCDNReports

Ohio Teenagers Injured After Prom Night Crash

Ohio Teenagers Injured After Prom Night CrashSCDN Photo Archive. Two 18-year-olds were injured in a car crash that took place after they left their high school prom. The unnamed teenagers were in a truck that they had taken to prom in Washington Court House when the driver lost control and hit a stop sign and tree.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Ohio doctor back in jail on weapons charge

Ali Kooshkabadi, 39, was booked into jail Wednesday on a charge of weapons under disability. He was charged under a provision in the Ohio Revised Code that prohibits people who have mental health concerns from having access to a firearm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suspicious Death#Police#Violent Crime
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy