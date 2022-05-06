Jack Riewoldt says a cricket session proved Dustin Martin will be raring to go at ‘way more than 50 per cent’ when he plays just his second game of the year against the Pies

Richmond star Dustin Martin's return to AFL footy is on a good wicket, with teammate and fellow premiership winner Jack Riewoldt saying the Tigers talisman had impressed in a cricket session with the club this week.

Martin returns after five weeks of personal leave following a kidney laceration and the death of his father Shane in the off-season.

Riewoldt said that the team had trained at a local indoor cricket centre this week and the way Martin was smacking balls back over the bowlers' heads was an encouraging sign.

Martin and Riewoldt have won three AFL premierships together and will be reunited against Collingwood this weekend when Dusty makes his return from personal leave

'I know the coach has said a 50 per cent Dusty would be good, well let's see. I definitely am [thinking we will see much more],' Riewoldt told SEN Radio.

'We were sending him down some pucks at the indoor cricket centre at the club yesterday and he was looking very, very sharp.

'He's a real good cricketer [as well].'

Riewoldt's comments come after Richmond coach Damien Hardwick told AAP on Thursday that Martin was surprising everyone with his progress.

'We’re looking forward to welcoming him back and hopefully he has an impact for us on the weekend, which we’re sure he will,' Hardwick said.

'He’s going to be not at his optimal, but he’s certainly trained reasonably hard, as hard as he could without being in a team environment.'

'We’re pleasantly surprised by how he’s moving and how he’s operating thus far,' he said.

'But we’re playing one of the hardest games in the world, so we’ll level our expectations, we’ll just put him out there and see how he goes.

'At 50 percent Dustin Martin’s still a pretty good player on our books.'

Riewoldt conceded it had been a slow process and pointed to the fact that Martin had missed much more than five weeks of footy.

'[He's been] slowly manoeuvring his way back in. There hasn't really been a grand re-entrance and song and dance over his comeback,' he said.

'We've sort of managed him. Arguably we are under the pump a little bit … you could go 'Righto Dusty get back in and play'.

'But we have taken a real cautious approach to making sure he's going to be right for not only this week, but the week after and the week after that.

'When you look at the big picture, he's played one game of competitive AFL football, a couple of pre-season games in there, but he has played one game in 10 months on the back of a kidney laceration.

'So there is still that little part of it as well, that he has got to continue to work through.

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick said he only expects Martin to be operating at 50 per cent, but Riewoldt reckons fans can expect more after Martin took to a cricket session this week

Meanwhile Martin's manager Ralph Carr has dismissed suggestions that Martin was looking at moving to Sydney to join the Swans or GWS. Martin spent a lot of time during his five-week personal leave in Sydney, including training at former NRL star Paul Gallen's gym.

It has fuelled speculation that Martin was set to make a switch to the Harbour City, but Carr told The Age the Richmond star - who is contracted until the end of 2024 - was only concentrating on his return for the Tigers.

'Whoever is saying that [he is moving to Sydney], I wish they would talk to me. I have no idea,' he said.

'I think he just likes Sydney as a visiting place. I never said he wanted to move there. He just often says … he goes up there every now and then, just likes going up there. There is nothing more than that, I don’t think.'