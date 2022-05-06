ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Sergio Garcia looks set to join Saudi-breakaway tour after angrily responding 'I can't wait to leave this tour' following incorrect penalty drop - with Spaniard joining Lee Westwood in requesting release to play in next month's LIV Golf Invitational Series

By Phil Casey, Press Association Sport
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Sergio Garcia appears to have let slip that he will join the Saudi-backed rival golf circuit after his anger over what was later deemed an incorrect ruling was caught on camera.

After pulling his tee shot into a hazard on TPC Potomac's par-five 10th hole in the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship, Garcia was able to find his ball after a search lasting several minutes.

However, he was informed by a PGA Tour rules official that he had exceeded the three-minute time limit and therefore the ball was treated as lost.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38vnUD_0fVCeu1300
Sergio Garcia appears to have let slip that he will join the Saudi-backed rival golf circuit

The Ryder Cup star went on to make par on the hole following a penalty drop, but not before suggesting that his time on the PGA Tour is coming to an end.

'I can't wait to leave this tour. I can't wait to get out of here, my friend,' Garcia said.

'A couple of more weeks and I won't have to deal with you any more.'

The first LIV Golf Invitational event, which has a prize fund of 25million, will be held from June 9-11 at Centurion Club in Hertfordshire.

Garcia declined to speak to the media after completing an opening 67, but the New York Post reported that a representative of the Spaniard confirmed that Garcia had asked for a release to compete at Centurion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ND2gw_0fVCeu1300
Inaugural event of the Saudi rebel golf series is due to take place at Centurion Club, St Albans

It comes after Lee Westwood offered a passionate rebuttal to accusations of disloyalty on Wednesday after confirming his intention to play in the inaugural Saudi-backed LIV Series event.

Breaking his silence on the subject, the 49-year-old claimed that he was just 'one of many' players who have asked for releases from the DP World Tour - formerly the European Tour - to compete in the controversial renegade tournament.

'I think if I said to some of the mates I grew up playing with in Worksop that I have the opportunity to play in a 48-man tournament offering $25m, they'd take me to one side and say: "What exactly is there to think about?" commented Westwood. '

'This is my job. I do this for money. It's not the only reason for doing it. But if anyone comes along and offers us the chance of a pay rise, you have to seriously consider it.'

Westwood hinted that he will also play in the other seven events scheduled worldwide by Saudi frontman Greg Norman, with five of them taking place in America. It would lead to a ban from the PGA Tour but, at his time of life, it seems clear that is something Westwood can live with.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bB8pA_0fVCeu1300
Lee Westwood has requested a release to play in the first LIV Golf Invitational Series

'I've never been driven by playing on the PGA Tour like a lot of the guys,' he said. 'Even when I won over there in 1998, I didn't take up my card. My goal has always been to support the European Tour and to dip in and out over there. It's been their kind of goal to get me to play on the PGA Tour.'

How does he feel over the threat that playing in the Saudi events would preclude him from ever being Europe's Ryder Cup captain?

'That's for somebody else to decide, isn't it?' he said.

'I've supported the European Tour for the last 29 years. The first time I ever played in Saudi Arabia it was an event on the European Tour, so they have no problem where the money has come from.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PIk3f_0fVCeu1300
Garcia declined to speak to the media after completing an opening 67 in Maryland 

'All the reports I've read from LIV golf say they just want to stand side by side, they're not going up against any really massive events on the European Tour. People always have a problem with change but I believe it shakes things up and keeps everyone on their toes.'

To compound Garcia's anger, the PGA Tour later said that the referee on the 10th hole had not taken into consideration the time taken by Garcia in crossing the creek to get to the area where his ball was thought to be.

However, the ball would still have been deemed unplayable in waist-high rough and because Garcia had already signed his scorecard and the round was completed, his score on the 10th hole did not change.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Embattled golf legend Phil Mickelson gambled away $40M in just four years and placed 50 bets in 20 minutes in front of stunned journalist, biography claims

Phil Mickelson racked up $40 million in gambling losses from 2010 to 2014 and flaunted his betting habit in front of an astonished reporter, according to the PGA star's biographer. Federal auditors discovered the steep losses while investigating Mickelson's role in an insider trading scheme, according to an excerpt from...
GOLF
ESPN

Sergio Garcia, frustrated by ruling at Wells Fargo Championship, says 'I can't wait to leave this tour'

Sergio Garcia's frustration over a ruling on a lost ball in the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship on Thursday might have caused him to reveal where he's soon headed. After driving his tee shot on the 10th hole into a hazard at TPC Potomac in Potomac, Maryland, Garcia became frustrated with a PGA Tour rules official who assessed him a penalty for taking too much time while trying to find his ball. Players are allotted three minutes to find lost balls once they arrive at the vicinity of where it landed. Garcia argued that he hadn't started searching until he crossed a river.
POTOMAC, MD
Daily Mail

Lewis Hamilton backtracks on promise to pull out of Miami Grand Prix over jewellery after removing his earrings in a medical examination... with seven-time champion granted a two-race exemption to keep studs he claims cannot be removed easily in place

Lewis Hamilton backed down over his promise to boycott the Miami Grand Prix — by removing all the jewellery he could. Only three hours earlier, the seven-time world champion said he would pull out of the event if Formula One's ruling FIA insisted he take off his earrings and studs.
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

'He passed away holding my hand': Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears as she returns to Loose Women for the first time since son Jamal's death aged 31 as she reveals they celebrated his life with Chelsea themed 'homegoing'

Brenda Edwards broke down in tears as she revealed she was holding her son Jamal's hand aged 31 in February of this year, while confirming it was from a cardiac arrest. The Loose Women panellist, 53, also revealed details of his Chelsea FC-themed funeral for the very first time in a chat with her co-star Coleen Nolan during the ITV show on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Norman
OK! Magazine

Tiger Woods' New & Old Flames — See All Of The Ladies Who Have Captured The Golf Star's Heart: Photos

Tiger Woods has been known to have romanced a lady or two. The greatest golfer of all time, 46, made headlines in 2009 after reports surfaced claiming Woods had been cheating on his longtime wife with multiple women despite his squeaky clean public image as a family man. "I was unfaithful, I had affairs and I cheated. What I did was unacceptable," he said at the time about his numerous affairs. "I hurt my wife, my kids, my mother, my wife's family, my friends, my foundation and kids all around the world who admired me."From marriages to mistresses to girlfriends...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

I can’t wait to leave this tour – Sergio Garcia set to join Saudi golf circuit

Sergio Garcia appears to have let slip that he will join the Saudi-backed rival golf circuit after his anger over what was later deemed an incorrect ruling was caught on camera.After pulling his tee shot into a hazard on TPC Potomac’s par-five 10th hole in the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship, Garcia was able to find his ball after a search lasting several minutes.However, he was informed by a PGA Tour rules official that he had exceeded the three-minute time limit and therefore the ball was treated as lost.Clarification regarding Sergio Garcia ruling, following full review of video...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spaniard#Ryder Cup#Saudi#Tpc Potomac#The Pga Tour#Centurion Club#The New York Post
Tennis World Usa

Lee Westwood: "Arabia? Nothing is wrong"

"The Formula competed in Saudi Arabia where boxing matches and other sports events were organized. And again: Newcastle was bought by the PIF, yet it is news that there are only golfers who want to go to that country to play. In this story, golf is the sport that has...
GOLF
The Associated Press

Report: Mickelson had $40 million in gambling losses

Federal auditors investigating Phil Mickelson’s role in an insider trading scheme found his gambling losses totaled more than $40 million from 2010 to 2014, according to an excerpt from Alan Shipnuck’s forthcoming biography. Shipnuck posted the excerpt on his “Firepit Collective” site Thursday. His unauthorized biography on Mickelson...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

DP World Tour's Mike Lorenzo-Vera rips into players moving to LIV Golf Series

DP World Tour player Mike Lorenzo-Vera has torn into players who are planning to play in the LIV Golf Invitational Series. In his Twitter bio, Lorenzo-Vera describes himself as "politically not correct" and he tweeted his strong opinion about players who have requested releases to play at Centurion Golf Club in June.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Are the Premier League close to charging Man City? Ultra-secretive three-year legal investigation is reaching final stage with two experts appointed in Financial Fair Play battle sparked by Der Spiegel's publication of leaked emails

The Premier League have appointed 'subject matter experts' for the ultra-secretive three-year legal investigation into Manchester City's finances, which suggests the Financial Fair Play battle between the Premier League champions and the authorities is reaching its protracted final stage. 'Subject matter experts' are expert witness that explain the context of...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp remains calm after Liverpool drop points toand urges players to 'stop behaving like it's a funeral' as they look to chase Man City - but frustrated Reds boss slams Spurs' style as something he 'cannot coach' followi

Jurgen Klopp told his players to stop behaving as if they attended a funeral after their pursuit of the quadruple was checked by Tottenham. Liverpool failed to win a Premier League game at Anfield for the first time since October 30 after drawing 1-1 with Antonio Conte's side; Luis Diaz's deflected strike cancelled out Son Heung-min's opener and the point enabled Klopp's team to move temporarily top of the table.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Luke Ayling is branded an 'IDIOT' after his 'disgusting' two-footed tackle and red card in Leeds' clash at Arsenal by Jamie Carragher, with the pundit slamming the experienced defender for a 'lack of professionalism'

Luke Ayling has been scathingly labelled an 'idiot' by Jamie Carragher after his horror tackle during Leeds' chastening Premier League encounter against Arsenal today. The experienced defender clattered into Gabriel Martinelli near the corner flag after just 27 minutes, with his struggling side already trailing by two goals at the Emirates.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Did you spot the touching tribute Dustin Martin wore to his dad? Tigers star sends a stirring message in comeback game after taking indefinite leave when he struggled to deal with father's death

Dustin Martin honoured the memory of his late father by wearing a stirring tribute to him as he returned to footy for Richmond's big win over Collingwood on Saturday. The Tigers superstar took to the MCG wearing boots bearing the message 'Live Free, Die Free, SM' after missing six games so he could grieve after his dad died suddenly last December.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

'It's always nice to score... it's a big three points': Eddie Nketiah hails Arsenal's performance against Leeds and shares pride after scoring his double - with Mikel Arteta insisting the club 'adores' the in-form striker

In-form Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has hailed his side's performance in their crucial win against Leeds, a result which saw them tighten their grip on fourth place. Nketiah scored a superb brace inside the first 10 minutes at the Emirates to put the hosts in cruise control, although they were made to withstand late pressure when Diego Llorente tucked home to set up a nervy finish.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Gary Kirsten is favourite to succeed Chris Silverwood as England Test coach... after South African held discussions with England's managing director Rob Key a fortnight ago

England are understood to be closing in on the appointment of Gary Kirsten as their new Test coach. Although interviews are scheduled for tomorrow and Tuesday, the 54-year-old South African held discussions with England's managing director Rob Key a fortnight ago, which appear to have been influential. Since then, The...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

354K+
Followers
35K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy