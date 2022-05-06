Police: Des Plaines man charged after infant son dies of fentanyl poisoning

DES PLAINES, Ill. — A Des Plaines man is facing multiple felonies after his infant son allegedly died of fentanyl poisoning.

On May 24 of last year, Cook County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of an unresponsive 1-month-old in an apartment in the 9600 block of Bianco Terrace, located in unincorporated Maine Township.

Deputies found 1-month-old Jaiden Piazza not breathing and began CPR. At the scene, the father, Michael Piazza, 40, told police they were sleeping in bed when he noticed the infant was not waking up.

The infant was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy was performed the following day, but results were inconclusive pending toxicology reports.

According to detectives, toxicology reports showed the infant died of poisoning by fentanyl. His death was ruled a homicide.

On Monday, Piazza and the infant’s mother were taken into custody. Police said Piazza admitted to detectives that while caring for the 1-month-old, he purchased and ingested illicit drugs. The mother was released without charges.

Piazza was charged on Tuesday with involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment resulting in the death of a child. He received a $300,000 bond and his next court date is scheduled for May 11.

