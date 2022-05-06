Phenix City Elementary School teacher wins One Class At A Time grant.

Phenix City, AL. (WRBL) – Teacher Appreciation week wraps up and it’s only fitting that we highlight a deserving teacher from Phenix City Elementary School

A classroom filled with eager students ready for their English lesson is where we find Tina Chelune, a third-grade teacher. Her passion for education shows through each lesson and interaction that she has with her students, she truly loves her job. While at school, Chelune is describe as a team player who helps out when needed, her colleagues describe her as a teacher who goes above and beyond for her students and is deserving of this award.

Like most teachers, days off are limited and days can be long but for Chelune, her students are exactly what keep her going.

“I love them, they are why I come everyday,” said Chelune. “I never take off and they know they can count on me. They will see me every day.”

Ms. Chelune wins a $900 grant from Pezold Family McDonald’s, Zelmo’s Zip-In, and Wild Animal Safari.

If you would like to nominate an outstanding teacher click here .

