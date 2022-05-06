ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County to close three COVID-19 testing sites

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
Registered nurse Carol Lennon gives a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination to Camden Kramer, 14, of Paoli, Pa., at a Montgomery County, Pa. Office of Public Health vaccination clinic at the King of Prussia Mall, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in King of Prussia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

King County announced Friday plans to close three COVID-19 testing sites.

The Tukwila and Federal Way locations will cease operations on Friday, May 27.

The Auburn location will be closing on Wednesday, June 1.

In a note from Public Health of Seattle & King County, the sites are being closed due to the availability of free rapid self-tests and the increase of community testing options.

Demand for King County COVID-19 testing sites has also dropped.

Several COVID-19 testing sites are still available across the county.

The public can also receive free rapid self-tests from the Washington State Department of Health and the federal government.

