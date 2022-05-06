King County to close three COVID-19 testing sites
King County announced Friday plans to close three COVID-19 testing sites.
The Tukwila and Federal Way locations will cease operations on Friday, May 27.
The Auburn location will be closing on Wednesday, June 1.
In a note from Public Health of Seattle & King County, the sites are being closed due to the availability of free rapid self-tests and the increase of community testing options.
Demand for King County COVID-19 testing sites has also dropped.
Several COVID-19 testing sites are still available across the county.
The public can also receive free rapid self-tests from the Washington State Department of Health and the federal government.
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 3