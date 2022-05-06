ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Google passwordless sign-in will work

By Chris Smith
The first Thursday of May each year is World Password Day, which explains all the password-related announcements we saw this week. First, 1Password 8 for Mac launched with a few big new features. Then, Google started rolling out its Google Assistant password-changing feature. More importantly, Apple, Google, and Microsoft have announced plans to support passwordless sign-in.

That last one is a massive cross-platform initiative that will bring us closer to killing passwords. In turn, this could significantly boost the security of online accounts, making them a lot harder to hack. It’ll take some time for websites and apps to support passwordless sign-in. But Google already gave us an idea of how it’ll all work.

Proper password practices can help prevent hacks right now. You don’t need passwordless sign-in options if you’re already using unique, long passwords in connection with a password manager like 1Password or LastPass. These passwords are much harder to hack, especially if you add two-factor authentication (2FA) to as many accounts as possible.

But hacks still happen. You might still fall for smart phishing attacks or other social engineering attacks that might expose your accounts to hackers. Then there are hacks that target companies directly, which means hackers can steal your private data from a service provider.

But the passwordless sign-in support coming to Apple, Google, and Microsoft devices might make it even harder for hackers to get into your accounts.

How Google’s passwordless sign-in feature will work

Google detailed its passwordless sign-in feature in a blog post that confirmed big tech’s partnership with FIDO to implement it.

The company said that passwordless support for the FIDO sign-in standard is coming to Android and Chrome this year.

Google went ahead and detailed the passwordless sign-in experience that you can expect. Your smartphone will play a central role in authenticating users in apps and services without a password.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F5Xt1_0fVCdIsa00
Google passwordless sign-in example: Using Android to access a website on a computer. Image source: Google

“When you sign into a website or app on your phone, you will simply unlock your phone — your account won’t need a password anymore,” Google wrote.

The smartphone will contain a FIDO credential called a passkey. This is the item used to unlock your online account instead of a password. The passkey is “based on public key cryptography and is only shown to your online account when you unlock your phone,” according to Google.

To take advantage of Google’s passwordless sign-in on a computer, you’ll need a phone nearby. You’ll also have to unlock your phone to access your account. “Once you’ve done this, you won’t need your phone again and you can sign in by just unlocking your computer,” Google said.

The company also explained that losing your smartphone doesn’t mean you’ll lose passwordless sign-in support. The passkeys are stored in the cloud, and they’ll sync with new devices.

Some security issues still remain

Google is aware that the transition to passwordless sign-in will take time, as websites and apps have to implement it. Therefore, you’ll still use passwords for many services as you start adopting passwordless sign-in on others. Consequently, you should continue to practice the best practices for password management that we mentioned before.

Also, once passwordless sign-in is ready, you should ensure that you use strong passwords on your physical devices, like smartphones and computers. The computer sign-in that Google detailed above is an example of where things can go wrong. If you don’t password-protect your smartphone, a thief can steal it and log into any accounts that use passwordless sign-in.

That said, we’re still in the early days of passwordless sign-in. Apple, Google, and Microsoft will further explain the feature in the coming months.

Related
BGR.com

iOS 15 bug has Apple Music kicking iPhone apps out of the dock

A few years ago, Apple finally made it possible to delete all of the pre-installed iOS apps on iPhone and iPad. This was a welcome change and one that Apple fans had been requesting for years. Unfortunately, one of those apps has seemingly decided to take revenge on all of the users who dared delete it. Some iPhone owners are reporting that the Apple Music app installs itself directly onto the dock and kicks other apps out.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

New Google Maps UI with transportation updates is rolling out soon

While it’s easy to miss out on some of the Google Maps tricks you had no idea existed, the big user interface changes coming to the app are impossible to ignore. Google is now testing a significant design change to the Google Maps navigation screen that will let you choose your favorite transportation mode.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How to remove personal information from Google search results

No matter how much time you spend online, chances are that your personal information is floating around the web somewhere. Google has long offered a tool for removing personal data from search results, but the company recently updated its policy to include even more types of information. You can now submit removal requests to Google for personal contact information like a phone number, email address, or physical address.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Big Tech#Android
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
BGR.com

The iPod is finally dead as Apple discontinues the iPod touch

More than 20 years after introducing the original iPod, Apple is retiring the product line. On Tuesday, Apple announced in a post on its website that the seventh-generation iPod touch is the last iPod. Apple will continue selling iPod touch models while supplies last on Apple.com, in Apple Store locations, and at Apple Authorized Resellers.
ELECTRONICS
