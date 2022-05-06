ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Support for Deputy Nick Weist continues across Illinois

By Matt Holderman
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nF22K_0fVCdELg00

Support for Deputy Nick Weist continues across much of Illinois, including Galesburg and Aledo, where people are raising money and helping set up decorations for Weist’s memorial service.

In Galesburg, a non-profit organization called The Flagman’s Mission Continues, wants to do something special ahead of Weist’s service this Saturday. They plan on setting up 2,500 American flags at Galesburg High School Friday morning at 9:15 a.m. and are asking for the community’s help.

“We need people to show up at Galesburg Senior High School at 9:15 on Friday morning,” said Jeff Hastings, the president of The Flagman’s Mission Continues. “So if the community wants a way of paying honor to a fallen officer from your hometown – a hero from your hometown – you come join us and we’ll give you the tools and opportunity to do that if you’re available.”

Black bear brawl captured on video near Tennessee attraction

The Flagman’s Mission Continues was started in Aledo about 16 years ago and is currently based in O’Fallon, Illinois. The group travels around eight different states across the Midwest, setting up flags at memorial services for servicemen and women, all with no cost to the grieving families.

“We do soldiers killed in action, we do police officers murdered in the line of duty, first responders killed in the line of duty, soldiers on active duty, and soldiers killed while on active duty,” Hastings said.

The group plans on setting up their 2,500 American flags at Galesburg High School, rain or shine. They say they’ll also need help taking all the flags down on Sunday at 9 a.m. To learn more about the group or to donate, visit here .

Meanwhile in Aledo, a coffee shop will hold a pay-it-forward event this weekend in memory of Deputy Weist.

Koffee Junktion will sell drinks called Back the Blue on Friday and Saturday to honor Weist’s service and sacrifice. The business owner says they will give all the money they raise over the two-day period to Weist’s family.

“We are about our community,” said Heather Kopp, the owner of Koffee Junktion. “We want to give back. We want to help. So we do pay it forwards all the time, and this cause is very near and dear to our hearts.”

The event and fundraising will start when Koffee Junktion opens at 6 a.m. on Friday and will end when they close at noon on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Illinois expanding hotline for students

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — If you see something, say something. That’s the philosophy the state is taking by expanding the Safe2Help Hotline (844-472-3345) to report incidents in school and get students the help they need. The hotline launched in October, and several school districts have started using it, including Springfield. “We’ve got a variety of […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Local man among 18 people indicted in meth investigation

INDIANAPOLIS – More than a dozen people, including a Terre Haute man, have been taken into custody as part of a federal meth trafficking investigation. The U.S. States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana announced Friday that 18 people were indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking and money laundering charges. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aledo, IL
State
Tennessee State
Galesburg, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
O'fallon, IL
Galesburg, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Galesburg, IL
City
Tennessee, IL
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Woman Charged For Second Time For Same Series of Crimes

A western Iowa woman has been charged with the same crimes for a second time after initial charges were dismissed. 40-year-old Melissa Dopheide has been accused of arson, involving a fire at the Wall Lake home she lived in back in the winter of 2020. That's just the first of many charges levied against her.
WALL LAKE, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Hastings
KIMT

100 mph chase sends Iowa woman to prison

HAMPTON, Iowa – A woman caught driving 100 miles per hour is going to prison. Mina Annabeth Youngbear, 26 of Toledo, has been sentenced to up to five years behind bars for pleading guilty to eluding and driving while barred. Law enforcement says Youngbear was spotted driving a vehicle...
HAMPTON, IA
WTWO/WAWV

Update: Arrest made in Terre Haute CVS robbery case

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Police have confirmed the arrest of a Terre Haute woman after THPD had asked for the public’s help in identifying her in security camera footage Tuesday. Police thanked the public for numerous tips which helped in identifying and apprehending Dezera D. Black, 24, of Terre Haute. Black has been […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Expired license plates lead to two drug arrests in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two Terre Haute women have been arrested after an expired license plate traffic stop led to police finding drugs in the vehicle. According to Indiana State Police, at approximately 9:10 p.m. Thursday, a trooper pulled a passenger vehicle over along S. 8th Street near Putnam Avenue. A K9 indicated the […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Galesburg High School
KDHL AM 920

WARNING: Home for Sale in Illinois Has Photos That May Freak You Out to Your Core

WARNING: Home for Sale in Illinois Has Photos That May Freak You Out to Your Core. One thing I love is hanging out on Zillow Gone Wild on Facebook. It posts homes that are "unique" from Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and all over the United States. Unfortunately, I'm not sure if I should laugh or cry right now. A house that is for sale by owner just popped up on Zillow.com at 141 E. Hoehn St. in Carlinville, Illinois that is giving me a huge swing of emotions. One photo makes me happy that there is a home that has been well-kept and then I shudder in fear when I see the face. The freaky, spooky, terrifying face of a human monster.
CARLINVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WTWO/WAWV

2 shot 1 arrested in West Terre Haute shooting

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: One man is in custody after a shooting incident near West Terre Haute that sent two people to the hospital with gunshot wounds. According to Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse, at approximately 4:00 p.m. deputies were called to the scene where they found two male gunshot victims. Both were […]
WEST TERRE HAUTE, IN
I-Rock 93.5

The Top 10 Most “Redneck” Towns In Illinois

Apparently, there is a way to measure how redneck every town, city, and state is. A YouTube video from 2016 has recently gone viral for a second time and claims to have a list of the top 10 most redneck towns in Illinois. The video creator also had a list for Iowa, you can see that here.
ILLINOIS STATE
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy