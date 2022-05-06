ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Police release the name of 78 year old crash victim

By Liz Ryan
kelo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Police identified the 78 year crash...

kelo.com

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

29-year-old Sioux Falls woman missing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are asking for help to find a missing Sioux Falls woman. Martika Nelson’s family contacted Sioux Falls Police on April 19 as they hadn’t had contact with her for awhile. Police say officers have checked several addresses in the days since the police report was filed, but haven’t located Nelson yet.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

4 people arrested following pursuit in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Four people are behind bars, in connection with a pursuit and crash. The incident started Friday evening when an officer spotted a truck that matched the description of a vehicle where someone shot a gun in the air. The officer tried to stop the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Missing teen located safely

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police say Sandra has been located and is sfae. Sioux Falls police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager. 13-year-old Sandra Seyanze is 5’4″ and was last seen wearing a black shirt and jeans. Authorities say Sandra was last seen at her residence around 4:00 a.m. on Monday, May 9th. Sandra is considered missing and endangered.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man arrested after walking into home in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 37-year-old man is facing charges of robbery and burglary. Authorities say on Saturday, Bryun Bertelsen walked into a house in the south central part of Sioux Falls. Investigators say he started yelling at one of the homeowners which led to a fight. “The...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux Falls, SD
City
Lennox, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Crime & Safety
KELOLAND TV

Missing 13-year-old found safe, RCPD says

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City say a missing teen has been found safe. The 13-year-old was first reported missing on Sunday night. On Monday morning, the department says the teen is safe.
RAPID CITY, SD
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Several bodies found in western, central North Dakota

(Minot, ND) -- Minot Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the snow. Officers say the 73-year-old woman's body was found outside the Minot Post Office Thursday. Officials say she wasn't dressed properly for the conditions and may have be dealing with mental health issues. Police say no foul play is suspected.
MINOT, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
KX News

S.D. authorities find missing Sioux Falls woman’s body

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have discovered the body of a Sioux Falls woman who had been missing for almost two weeks. According to reports, searchers found Kay Flittie’s body in Hanson County on Saturday. She was last seen by a passerby walking on Interstate 90 on April 5. The Hanson County Sheriff’s Office […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KX News

Murder charges filed in death of South Dakota woman

CANTON, S.D. (AP) — A man who has been in custody since a 20-year-old mother was found dead last month in Lincoln County, SD has now been charged with murder and manslaughter. Sheriff’s officials say Randi Gerlach was found dead at a residence south of Sioux Falls on March 1 and that the death appeared […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, SD
Western Iowa Today

Eight People Arrested in Undercover Drug Sting

(Marshalltown, IA) — Eight people have been arrested as part of an undercover investigation by Iowa Drug Task Force agents in Marshalltown and the surrounding area. According to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, three Marshalltown residents were taken into custody Wednesday at a home on North Center Street, and three others were arrested at a home on South Third Avenue. Charges include possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violations. A seventh person was arrested in Hampton and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, while and eighth person was arrested in Wellsburg on a failure to appear warrant.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KFYR-TV

Delays on I-94 as police conduct search

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Traffic was backed up in both east and westbound lanes of I-94 around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to dispatch audio, police were conducting a search for someone in the area. The Minnesota State Patrol assisted the Moorhead Police Department with traffic control on the...
MOORHEAD, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘You Know Who I Am, Right?’: Bodycam Video Shows Officer Pull Phone From Hand Of Daunte Wright’s Mother

Originally published on May 5 BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (WCCO) — Bodycam footage has been released of a police encounter with the mother of Daunte Wright, the Black driver fatally shot by a Brooklyn Center police officer last year. Katie Wright says she was assaulted Wednesday night by an officer in the city where her son was killed. According to the activist group Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence, Katie Wright was recording a police interaction on Facebook Live. The video shows her recording several officers involved in an apparent traffic stop on southbound Highway 252, broadcasting the scene from across the median. At...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
KX News

Dead suspect identified in Monday morning shootout on E Broadway

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — UPDATE: May 3, 9:40 a.m. Authorities have released the name of the man who died following a reported shootout with Bismarck police in the area of 2500 E Broadway on Monday morning. The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Eric Hermanson, of Bismarck. Bismarck police also said the case is still […]
BISMARCK, ND
WHO 13

Des Moines bathroom assault suspects identified

UPDATE — 3:27 P.M. Des Moines Police say the three men have been identified and are cooperating with police. ——— DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects they say assaulted a man in a convenience store bathroom earlier this month. The assault happened on April 2nd, just […]
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy