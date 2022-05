PORTLAND, Ore. — The man accused of lighting fire to and vandalizing certain religious buildings appeared before a judge Monday, where his bail was set at $45,000. Police say Michael Bivins set fire to the Muslim Community Center, broke windows at the Congregation Shir Tikvah, and broke windows sprayed graffiti on the Congregation Beth Israel building. He's facing two counts of criminal mischief in the first degree, one count of criminal mischief in the third degree and one count of arson in the first degree.

