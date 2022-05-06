ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Real Madrid's two-goal Champions League hero Rodrygo says he finally understands 'the legend of the Santiago Bernabeu on European nights' following their dramatic comeback victory over Man City

 2 days ago

Real Madrid's Champions League hero Rodrygo has revealed he now understands the legend of the Santiago Bernabeu after their incredible victory over Manchester City.

Dreams of a 14th Champions League triumph looked to be coming to an end after Riyad Mahrez scored in the 73rd minute to give Pep Guardiola's side a 5-3 aggregate lead.

Real Madrid's 21-year-old Brazilian star came off the bench and scored two dramatic late goals to send the game to extra-time, where Karim Benzema booked their place in the final from the penalty spot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VTPC3_0fVCazZW00
Rodrygo inspired Real Madrid's incredible Champions League comeback with two goals

It was the club's third consecutive comeback in the tournament, after previously coming from behind to knock out Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

Speaking to Diario AS, Rodrygo said: 'In the 89th minute we didn't see a third miracle possible and in our heads we saw ourselves almost out, but my goal came and that changed everything.

'These fans are incredible. When I scored my first goal, the Bernabeu carried us on wings. Before that goal I never would have thought that I could be the hero in this game, but after the tie everything was very fast and special.'

He added: 'After the nights with PSG, Chelsea and City, we youngsters have understood the reason for the myth of the Bernabeu in European nights.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DB2fs_0fVCazZW00
The Brazilian told Diario AS that he did not see Madrid making a comeback in the 89th minute

While Rodrygo is not a regular starter for Los Blancos, he has become a man for the big occasion in Europe.

Similar to Wednesday's clash with Manchester City, it was the Brazilian who scored the goal in the quarter-finals against Chelsea to send that tie to extra time.

His heroics to send Madrid to the final on May 28 against Liverpool, led to Marcelo giving him the nickname 'Rodrygol' in a post on social media.

Rodrygo was also on the front page of Marca on Friday morning, where he is quoted as saying: 'We do not settle, let's go for 14.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18VRKw_0fVCazZW00
Real Madrid will go for their 14th Champions League triumph when they meet Liverpool

Despite his recent goal-glut it has not been an easy season for the Brazilian star.

He did not hit the back of the net in LaLiga until their 1-1 draw with Sevilla on April 17 - five days after he helped Madrid eliminate Chelsea from the Champions League.

The forward then added a brace at the weekend against Espanyol before making a huge impact with another two goals off the bench against Manchester City.

Real Madrid's game with Liverpool will be the third consecutive round that they have played an English team, and will be a rematch from their 3-1 triumph over Jurgen Klopp's side in 2018.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Mail

Jack Grealish insists Manchester City won't dwell on their midweek heartbreak against Read Madrid... as club record signing sets his sights on his first silverware by winning the Premier League

Jack Grealish has promised Manchester City won't dwell on their Champions League exit against Real Madrid because they want to prove they are the best team in the country. Grealish, City's record £100million signing was part of the side who were left shellshocked after losing to three late goals in Spain.
PREMIER LEAGUE
