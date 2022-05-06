ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Cruise turns real life action hero as he saves Australian reporter Angela Bishop from tumbling off a podium aboard an aircraft during the world premiere of Top Gun sequel

By A. James
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Superstar Tom Cruise is used to playing heroes.

And he got to perform a real-life rescue on the red carpet when he saved celebrity reporter Angela Bishop from taking a tumble during the premiere for his new film Top Gun: Maverick, sequel to the 1986 megahit, Top Gun.

The ageless 59-year-old movie actor grabbed the arm of the veteran Australian journalist just as Angela was about to take a tumble off the interview platform.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TQYuX_0fVCau9t00
Saved! Reporter Angela Bishop (left) was rescued by Tom Cruise (left) when she was at risk of taking a backwards tumble off a podium during an interview at the world premiere of Top Gun: Maverick aboard US carrier USS Midway in Sand Diego Wednesday 

'Please do not step backwards,' said Tom, as Angela quickly regained her footing.

'That would make a blooper real,' a clearly rattled Angela said.

Turning into the camera she told viewers that Tom had 'just saved me from falling off the podium.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JClps_0fVCau9t00
Real life hero: Turning into the camera she told viewers that Tom had 'just saved me from falling off the podium'

The interview was taking place aboard US carrier USS Midway, docked in San Diego harbour on Wednesday, US time.

Arriving for the premiere in a black helicopter, Tom strode across the deck of the aircraft carrier in movie-star style wearing a dark suit, tie and aviator glasses.

During the interview Tom revealed that making the movie was a dream come true.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hfwA1_0fVCau9t00
Long awaited return: Four years in the making Top Gun: Maverick was made at a cost of US $152 million, with Tom repeating his role of Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell from the first film

'I always wanted to fly airplanes and make movies since I was four years old,' he said.

The US military experienced a surge in recruits thirty-six years ago after the original film was released and that fact gives the star a surge of pride.

'It's an incredible opportunity to work in the armed forces.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vK5D8_0fVCau9t00
Classic: Tom Cruise and co-star Kelly McGillis are pictured in the 1986 smash hit Top Gun

A bit of a daredevil himself, Tom, a licensed pilot, performed some of the aerial stunts in the film, though the Navy did not allow him to fly any of the jets used for the picture.

Four years in the making Top Gun: Maverick was made at a cost of US $152 million, with Tom repeating his role of Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell from the first film.

The story involves Maverick breaking in a fresh group of Top Gun recruits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hFzMP_0fVCau9t00
High-risk: A bit of a daredevil himself, Tom, a licensed pilot, performed some of the aerial stunts in the film, though the Navy did not allow him to fly any of the jets used for the picture. Tom is pictured in the Top Gun sequel Top Gun: Maverick 

