ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Hull KR boss Tony Smith wants more cracks at glory – even after he leaves

By Gary Carter
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

TONY Smith hopes to take Hull KR to the next level before leaving - but this will not be his final crack at glory.

The Rovers boss is on his way from Craven Park at the end of the season after admitting he has not been able to influence certain areas as much as he would like.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pnR4Y_0fVCaqcz00
Hull KR coach Tony Smith hopes this year is not his last chance for silverware Credit: SWPIX.COM

One thing he has changed, though, is onfield performance and after going to Super League's semi-final last year, reaching the Challenge Cup final by beating Huddersfield tomorrow would be the next progression.

But despite having coached in Super League for 21 years and not having anywhere for 2023 lined up, though, this is not a last hurrah. It also means nothing will change.

Smith said: “I certainly hope it isn’t, in all sorts of ways. For both later on this season and also the future.

“I’ve been asked a few times, ‘Does me leaving make this more significant?’ Not at all. I’m always charged with trying to prepare my team as best as I can, whether I’m coach for the next 20 years or not.

“My job is exactly the same and I’ll go about it in the same way, always.

“It’s a big day for the club, we want to play in semi-finals – both in the cup and hopefully in the league later in the year.

“We got a taste last year but didn’t quite handle the occasion. It was probably a game too far for us but it was a good experience, even though it was a bad one!

“It exposed some players to semi-final rugby league and for some of our younger guys, this is another experience of that but we hope to make a better fist of it this year.

“I hope the club has developed from last year. I’d like to think we’re in a better place.”

Smith has been there, seen it and done it over the course of his coaching career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XPKGb_0fVCaqcz00
Rovers face Huddersfield in tomorrow's Challenge Cup semi-final Credit: SWPIX.COM

Leading England at the 2008 World Cup, winning Super League and the World Club Challenge with Leeds and the Challenge Cup with Warrington.

Several things have changed - rules, players, administrations - but the biggest difference can be in just 140 characters, social media.

And the effects can go a lot further than just closing a laptop and ignoring what a star has read about them.

Smith added: “The job’s changed, society’s changed. Largely to do with social media, that has a big influence on both society and platers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FH96E_0fVCaqcz00
Hull KR will be without full back Lachlan Coote Credit: SWPIX.COM

“Some of it has an effect and can affect individuals. I observe and understand how people’s moods change when there are opinions given about them, often without merit or without knowing the person.

“We make judgments very quickly and easily – that’s some of the dangers.

“You don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes with some people and what can affect their performances or how they are.

“It’s dangerous stuff but something that’s not going to go away.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yoODz_0fVCaqcz00
Winners of tomorrow's Elland Road clash will play at Tottenham Credit: SWPIX.COM

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Man City 5 Newcastle 0: Guardiola and Co put one hand on Premier League title in dent to Liverpool’s Quadruple dream

PEP GUARDIOLA must have delivered a healthy dose of psychological Alka-Seltzer to his players because there wasn’t a hint of a Champions League hangover here. Manchester City’s epic semi-final choke against Real Madrid on Wednesday was comprehensively flushed out of the system as they seized complete control of the title race by stuffing Newcastle.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Challenge Cup#Rugby League#World Club Challenge#Onfield Performance
The US Sun

‘Getting mocked every week’ – Rio Ferdinand slams Man Utd flops for ‘downing tools’ and lacking ‘fight’ amid horror run

RIO FERDINAND has slammed the current Manchester United side after another embarassing defeat in the Premier League. Ralf Rangnick's men were humbled against Brighton on Saturday, losing 4-0 at the Amex Stadium. And now former centre-back Ferdinand has torn into the club again, as they were officially confirmed to be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Wolves defender Dion Sanderson on the radar of several Championship sides after impressive season on loan at QPR... but 22-year-old may wait to see what his place is at Molineux first

Wolves defender Dion Sanderson is attracting enquiries after his season on loan in the Championship at QPR. The 22-year-old made 28 appearances during a testing campaign under Mark Warburton at Loftus Road that ultimately saw them fall short of their goal of reaching the play-offs. Despite that Sanderson has emerged...
SOCCER
The US Sun

Ex-Chelsea boss Andre Villas-Boas set to replace Vahid Halilhodzic as Morocco boss opening door for Hakim Ziyech return

FORMER Chelsea and Tottenham manager Andre Villas-Boas could become the next Morocco coach, which paves the way for Hakim Ziyech's return - reports suggest. That is according to Le360, who report that the Atlas Lions' boss Vahid Halilhodzic may soon be sacked and Villas-Boas is the favourite to replace him ahead of the 2022 World Cup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
420K+
Followers
23K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy