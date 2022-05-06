ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heartwarming moment Adelaide Crows create a banner and guard of honour to welcome back beloved footy assistant with Down Syndrome

By Josh Alston
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Some of the cuts that AFL clubs were forced to make because of Covid were cruel. But none were more heart-breaking than when the Adelaide Crows had to temporarily stand down their chief motivational officer Jacob 'Legend' Milbank.

Now, the club has been able to welcome their biggest fan back to the club with a sensational amount of fanfare that is enough to bring a tear to the eye of any footy fan.

Milbank has Down Syndrome and worked with the club for almost nine years before Covid and its protocols meant that the club had no choice but to stand him down. He briefly returned in 2021 before protocols bit once again.

Now he is back, hopefully for good. The joy from the players seeing Milbank return to their West Lakes training centre was palpable.

They formed a guard of honour, applauded their mate for returning and made a banner saying 'Welcome back Legend' for him to run through.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JudDR_0fVCafAE00
Players form a guard of honour to welcome their chief motivational officer back to the club
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ISQ1Q_0fVCafAE00
Jacob Milbank was temporarily stood down during the pandemic but is now back at the club

It was an emotional moment and one that showed how hard Covid had been for so many people. Milbank strode his way back into the club with the broadest smile and will be sure to deliver plenty more of his trademark inspirational speeches this season.

Milbank will return to his role of working one day a week in the club office and two days a week on the training paddock assisting the players.

It is a huge leap forward for a bloke that was once so shy he couldn't even be in the same room as his idols. Today, he shares strong bonds with many of the players including a special friendship with club veteran and former skipper Taylor 'Tex' Walker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hV1wa_0fVCafAE00
Milbank crashes through the banner the players made for him in an emotional return

'Jacob Milbank is a prime example of what makes our footy club, he brings a lot of joy to everyone,' Walker said of Milbank.

'His transformation into a young man has been unbelievable and one that I’ve really enjoyed being a part of.

'Jacob and I have been good mates for a long time.

'He tells me he’s a legend of the footy club and if he wasn’t here the footy club probably wouldn’t turn.'

