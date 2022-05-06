ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Mother Road Market holds Holiday Market

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Mother Road Market wrapped up its first Holiday Market Sunday. Organizers hosted more than a dozen entrepreneurs who set up shop on the heated patio. Plus, they offered a gingerbread-making class and they were collecting toys for the Lindsey House. NewsChannel 8 was told Santa...
City of Broken Arrow shares map of holiday lights

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — To help people see all of the best holiday lights at homes and businesses, the City of Broken Arrow put together an interactive map of all the brightest displays. The map, on the city's website, has around 20 different displays. Residents can submit their displays...
Tulsa rescue pup to play in Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XIX

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A rescue pup from Tulsa will soon be playing on the big screen. Powder Puff, a Tulsa rescue dog from Small Paws Animal Rescue, has been chosen to be a team player in the Puppy Bowl XIX, set to air on Feb. 12 2023. Puppies...
Salvation Army hosts 70th Annual Christmas Fashion Show

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Tuesday, the Tulsa Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary hosted its 70th Annual Christmas Luncheon and Fashion Show at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center. This year's theme was "We Need a Little Christmas, " and included one of the largest silent auctions in town with...
Oklahoma Historical Society puts aft wheel from USS Oklahoma on display

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In remembrance of the attack on Pearl Harbor, the Oklahoma Historical Society is highlighting the USS Oklahoma (BB-37), which received the brunt of the initial attacks. The OHS interim director pulled the aft wheel from the vessel and put it on display on the first...
OSU-Tulsa hosts free family-friendly 'Deck the Halls with STEM' event

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State University's Tulsa campus hosted a free "Deck the Halls with STEM" event Monday night. It was put on by the OSU College of Engineering, Architecture, and Technology. Families and students of all ages experienced a wide variety of activities and demonstrations that let...
Woman hides in attic after allegedly burglarizing midtown home

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a woman who they said was hiding in the attic of a home after allegedly burglarizing it. On Dec. 5 just before 6 p.m. officers were called to a home near 31st and Sheridan for a burglary. A woman said when she...
Muskogee police seeking help in identifying theft suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying the individual pictured who they say is suspected of theft. Anyone with information is asked to contact 918-680-3113. Callers may remain anonymous by contacting 918-682-COPS.
Saint Francis partners with DispatchHealth to offer in-home medical care

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Saint Francis Health Systems has partnered with DispatchHealth to bring a new service to the Tulsa area. DispatchHealth is a comprehensive in-home medical care provider that can treat a wide range of injuries and illnesses, including viral infections, COPD, gastrointestinal issues, congestive heart failure and more.
University of Tulsa implements robot food delivery service

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The University of Tulsa is moving toward the future. Earlier this year, NewsChannel 8 reported on how robots are helping landscape TU's campus. Now, robots are roving around TU's campus delivering meals. TU President Brad Carson says it's their latest improvement. "This collaboration happened in...
