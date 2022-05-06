Read full article on original website
Mother Road Market holds Holiday Market
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Mother Road Market wrapped up its first Holiday Market Sunday. Organizers hosted more than a dozen entrepreneurs who set up shop on the heated patio. Plus, they offered a gingerbread-making class and they were collecting toys for the Lindsey House. NewsChannel 8 was told Santa...
City of Broken Arrow shares map of holiday lights
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — To help people see all of the best holiday lights at homes and businesses, the City of Broken Arrow put together an interactive map of all the brightest displays. The map, on the city's website, has around 20 different displays. Residents can submit their displays...
Suspect arrested after victim finds stolen bike rack listed on Facebook Marketplace
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says they arrested a man for allegedly trying to sell a stolen bike rack on Facebook Marketplace. On Dec. 5 just before 3 p.m., TPD responded near 31st and Memorial to assist an individual. When police arrived, the man said he...
Tulsa rescue pup to play in Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XIX
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A rescue pup from Tulsa will soon be playing on the big screen. Powder Puff, a Tulsa rescue dog from Small Paws Animal Rescue, has been chosen to be a team player in the Puppy Bowl XIX, set to air on Feb. 12 2023. Puppies...
Salvation Army hosts 70th Annual Christmas Fashion Show
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Tuesday, the Tulsa Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary hosted its 70th Annual Christmas Luncheon and Fashion Show at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center. This year's theme was "We Need a Little Christmas, " and included one of the largest silent auctions in town with...
Oklahoma Historical Society puts aft wheel from USS Oklahoma on display
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In remembrance of the attack on Pearl Harbor, the Oklahoma Historical Society is highlighting the USS Oklahoma (BB-37), which received the brunt of the initial attacks. The OHS interim director pulled the aft wheel from the vessel and put it on display on the first...
OSU-Tulsa hosts free family-friendly 'Deck the Halls with STEM' event
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State University's Tulsa campus hosted a free "Deck the Halls with STEM" event Monday night. It was put on by the OSU College of Engineering, Architecture, and Technology. Families and students of all ages experienced a wide variety of activities and demonstrations that let...
Tulsa County DA's Office to remember homicide victims at Trees of Remembrance Ceremony
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County District Attorney's office will host the Trees of Remembrance Ceremony Monday night. This event is a chance for families of homicide victims to join together and remember their loved ones who were lost to violent crimes. Starting at 6 p.m., the tree...
Woman hides in attic after allegedly burglarizing midtown home
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a woman who they said was hiding in the attic of a home after allegedly burglarizing it. On Dec. 5 just before 6 p.m. officers were called to a home near 31st and Sheridan for a burglary. A woman said when she...
Oklahoma Highway Patrol trying to locate owner of abandoned canoe found at Skiatook Lake
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is seeking the public's assistance in finding the owner of the pictured canoe. OHP says two troopers responded to Cedar Creek at Skiatook Lake on Sunday for a report of an abandoned canoe that contained multiple fishing poles, jackets, and jug lines.
Man spits on store associate, knocks over display before stealing merchandise, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is looking to identify a man they say spit on an associate, knocked over a display and then stole merchandise from a store in Tulsa. Police say the man entered the store and began to shop. When an associate answered a...
Skiatook Public School campuses close to visitors as COVID levels spike in Osage County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Skiatook Public School campuses are closed to visitors and parents this week as COVID-19 levels spike in Osage County. According to SPS, for the week of Dec. 5 through Dec. 9 all school sites will be closed to parents and other visitors. The CDC says...
Broken Arrow police issue Silver Alert for missing 80-year-old woman
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 80-year-old Edith Putt. BAPD says they were contacted by family members on Tuesday stating that Putt had been missing since 10 a.m. the day before. Putt was last seen at her home in the...
Broken Arrow police arrest 2 accused of breaking into man's home, striking him with gun
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Wednesday, Broken Arrow police said they arrested two men in reference to a home invasion on Dec. 6. On Dec. 6 around 12:30 a.m., BAPD responded to a home alarm going off near West Kenosha Street and South 129th East Avenue. The victim, who...
Haskell County Sheriff's Office locates stolen boat, church van, camper in 48 hours
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In 48 hours, the Haskell County Sheriff's Office located a stolen boat, church van, and camper trailer. Deputies say a church van was stolen from LeFlore County and abandoned near Keota, where it was found. A boat taken from the Keota area around Nov. 28...
Muskogee police seeking help in identifying theft suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying the individual pictured who they say is suspected of theft. Anyone with information is asked to contact 918-680-3113. Callers may remain anonymous by contacting 918-682-COPS.
Tulsa County reopens Horsepen Creek Bridge after nearly two years of construction upgrades
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Horsepen Creek Bridge is officially reopened after it was previously shut down for nearly two years for much needed upgrades after being deemed unsafe to travel on. In January 2021, the bridge was shut down after it was given a fracture critical designation. Tulsa...
Saint Francis partners with DispatchHealth to offer in-home medical care
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Saint Francis Health Systems has partnered with DispatchHealth to bring a new service to the Tulsa area. DispatchHealth is a comprehensive in-home medical care provider that can treat a wide range of injuries and illnesses, including viral infections, COPD, gastrointestinal issues, congestive heart failure and more.
Radioactive material found less than mile from elementary school, neighborhood
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Environmental Protection Agency has identified thousands of tons of radioactive material less than a mile from a Broken Arrow neighborhood and elementary school. The EPA said it is taking the necessary measures to prevent community exposure. The radioactive material was found at a former...
University of Tulsa implements robot food delivery service
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The University of Tulsa is moving toward the future. Earlier this year, NewsChannel 8 reported on how robots are helping landscape TU's campus. Now, robots are roving around TU's campus delivering meals. TU President Brad Carson says it's their latest improvement. "This collaboration happened in...
