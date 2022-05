CLEVELAND, Ohio -- On film, there is a lot to like about the Browns’ fifth-round pick, Cincinnati running back Jerome Ford. The former Bearcat rushed for 1,319 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2021. He has an excellent burst through the line of scrimmage, possesses really good balance and vision, and has constant leg drive through contact. That being said, Ford’s best quality is his explosive speed in the open field.

