Hickory, NC

Authorities searching for Florida murder suspect who may be in SC

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
Sherron McCombs

SOUTH CAROLINA — Authorities are searching for a wanted Florida murder suspect who they believe may be in South Carolina. He should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Detectives said Sherron McCombs, 22, is wanted in connection with two shooting that happened in Tampa in November 2021 and January 2022.

McCombs is facing two counts of first-degree murder, first-degree murder by firearm and three counts of tampering with physical evidence.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said investigators believe McCombs may be in upstate South Carolina, near the North Carolina border.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information on where McCombs may be is asked to contact 1-800-873-8477 or submit a tip here.


