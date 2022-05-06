3 men rob Cordova gas station, put employee in headlock, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men rushed into a Shell gas station armed with handguns and a rifle and put the employee in a headlock.

On May 1, at approximately 12:00 AM, Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a business robbery call at a Shell gas station, which is in the 2300 block of Germantown Parkway.

Three men entered the business armed with semi-automatic handguns and rifles, police said.

Surveillance footage showed the men rushing to the employee, forcing them to open the cash registers.

One of the suspects held the store employee at gunpoint and placed them in a headlock, while the other two suspects took the money from the registers and a large number of cigarettes from the display shelves, police said.

Police also said, the suspects took the items and fled the scene in a small black vehicle.

Suspect #1: A male, medium to dark complexion, thin build, 5′7″ brown ski mask, black jacket, black/white Adidas pants with white shoes armed with a handgun

Suspect #2: A male, medium to dark complexion, thin build, 5′8″ black ski mask, black jacket, gray underwear, and black shoes armed with a rifle

Suspect#3: A male, with a medium to dark complexion, a thin build, 5′7″ black mask, a blue sweater, black pants, and white/black/red shoes armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive cash from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

