After giving up the Master 1000 in Madrid to take a breather, the star of this start of the season, the world number one Iga Swiatek, is ready to return to the court in Rome with a single and clear goal: to win. The Polish tennis player, reigning champion at the Forum, started 2022 by winning 3 Master 1000 in as many participations (Doha, Indian Wells and Miami), in addition to the WTA 500 in Stuttgart.

TENNIS ・ 23 HOURS AGO