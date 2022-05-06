New group seeks to expand spay-neuter services in Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Travelers approaching the city from the south know they’re coming into Bakersfield thanks in part to those green Caltrans signs on the side of the freeway and attached to overcrossings. The city of Bakersfield has another greeting in mind. In keeping with Bakersfield’s ongoing embrace of an important piece of its […]
The city of Delano is looking to expand its footprint by 20 percent with a nearly 2,000-acre annexation that, if approved later this month, would fold in former federal property that might later be used for residential and commercial development. The proposal under consideration by the Kern County Local Agency...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield is not exactly known for its beautiful scenery or bountiful nature. If anything, it is referred to as the barren land in between major cities. While Bakersfield does not have the forests of the Pacific Northwest found in Oregon or Vancouver, there is still plenty of nature to behold right […]
The Kern County Fire Department congratulated its five newest captains in an announcement this week. Scott Brosseau, Louis Ezquerro, Victor Reyes, Elliott Reyna and Thomas Sanders were promoted, effective Saturday.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The new vandalism-resistant, ADA-compliant restrooms at Beale Park are now open, according to a social media post. This is the first time the bathrooms have been redone in 60 years. Park construction and facilities planner Fidel Gonzalez told 17 News nothing is vandalism proof, but...
CalFresh, California’s largest food assistance program, helps provide low-income families and individuals who meet federal income eligibility rules with monthly food benefits. The program, known federally as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, seeks to improve the nutrition of low-income families and individuals. The goal of the program...
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Innerbody Research, an online health and wellness guide, compiled a list of the U.S. cities with the highest rates of sexually transmitted diseases — and one Bay Area city stands out near the top of the list. San Francisco has the third-highest STD rate in the nation, at 3,150 cases per […]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It started Saturday night at about 8:30 p.m. More than 300 vehicles converged at the corner of Brundage Lane and A Street. How do police deal with 300 vehicles at one time? Answer: Not very well. It’s called a street takeover, and it can completely shut down an intersection – which […]
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Search the center point of California online and you will likely be directed to a plaque outside of North Fork. The Madera County community famously advertises itself as the center point of the Golden State on its entrance sign (just below the name itself). A little bit more digging and you […]
The Federal Trade Commission has approved a $69 million settlement with Frontier Communications over allegations the tech company misrepresented internet service speeds to customers in Riverside and Los Angeles counties.
Long Beach, California – According to a new law adopted recently by the Long Beach City Council, adults and children over the age of 12 will no longer be allowed to gather in the children’s areas of city parks. The new law also states that only parents who...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A group of 300 vehicles blocked the streets of Bakersfield Saturday night, assaulting police officers and harassing residents. Bakersfield police confronted the group five times before breaking it up. The first incident occurred at about 8:42 p.m. when officers responded to reports of the group blocking the intersection of Brundage Lane […]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A missing Los Angeles County woman last seen by family on Saturday could be in Kern County, authorities said. Los Angeles authorities are asking for help to locate Cristina Jean Elgin, 40. Her last known location was in Onyx. Elgin is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 240 […]
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – COVID-19 cases are on the rise. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting that there are more than 200 cases per 100,000 people in four Bay Area counties. Though California has moved away from a color code system, The CDC still uses it to report community transmission levels: green […]
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) – It’s a 2,650-mile hike along the Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) and those trekking the thousands of miles are making their way through Kern County. A bright yellow sign with bold, black letters reading “café” decorates the outside of Kelcy’s Restaurant. The brown wooden building attracts anyone driving (or hiking) by Tehachapi […]
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Living Museum will celebrate its 39th birthday on May 21. To commemorate the occasion, several nature-related and civic organizations will be at the zoo to provide guests with information and giveaways. The Bakersfield Police Department K-9 team will also be there as the main presentation of the day. The […]
As part of its mission “to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day,” a team with Carry The Load made its way through Bakersfield on Sunday as part of a 20,000-mile national relay to honor fallen service members. The goal of the 11-year-old nonprofit is about finding and...
Sponsored content by Bakersfield Angels. Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Allison McClain, the executive director of Bakersfield Angels about ways the organization is helping support the foster care community. Bakersfield Angels is an organization that works with our foster care community. Its mission is to walk alongside children,...
(KTXL) — County elections offices have started mailing out the ballots for California’s June 7 primary. All registered voters in the state will receive a ballot that can be filled out, signed and returned via mail for free or turned in at a local and secure dropbox, and more than half of California counties will allow in-person voting during the 10 days immediately prior to Election Day.
Comments / 1