Bakersfield, CA

New group seeks to expand spay-neuter services in Kern

By Suzanne Grant
KGET 17
 4 days ago

Bakersfield, Calif. — Spay It Forward Together is teaming up with the folks...

www.kget.com

Bakersfield Californian

Delano looks to grow 20% with annexation including former VOA site

The city of Delano is looking to expand its footprint by 20 percent with a nearly 2,000-acre annexation that, if approved later this month, would fold in former federal property that might later be used for residential and commercial development. The proposal under consideration by the Kern County Local Agency...
DELANO, CA
KGET

Best hiking trails in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield is not exactly known for its beautiful scenery or bountiful nature. If anything, it is referred to as the barren land in between major cities. While Bakersfield does not have the forests of the Pacific Northwest found in Oregon or Vancouver, there is still plenty of nature to behold right […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Kern County Fire announces new captains

The Kern County Fire Department congratulated its five newest captains in an announcement this week. Scott Brosseau, Louis Ezquerro, Victor Reyes, Elliott Reyna and Thomas Sanders were promoted, effective Saturday.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Kern County, CA
Government
Bakersfield, CA
Government
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
County
Kern County, CA
KGET 17

New $494K Beale Park restrooms open

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The new vandalism-resistant, ADA-compliant restrooms at Beale Park are now open, according to a social media post. This is the first time the bathrooms have been redone in 60 years. Park construction and facilities planner Fidel Gonzalez told 17 News nothing is vandalism proof, but...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
NBC Bay Area

What Californians Should Know About the CalFresh Food Program

CalFresh, California’s largest food assistance program, helps provide low-income families and individuals who meet federal income eligibility rules with monthly food benefits. The program, known federally as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, seeks to improve the nutrition of low-income families and individuals. The goal of the program...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

This Bay Area city’s STD rate is among the highest

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Innerbody Research, an online health and wellness guide, compiled a list of the U.S. cities with the highest rates of sexually transmitted diseases — and one Bay Area city stands out near the top of the list. San Francisco has the third-highest STD rate in the nation, at 3,150 cases per […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
#Kern
YourCentralValley.com

Where is the real center of California?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Search the center point of California online and you will likely be directed to a plaque outside of North Fork. The Madera County community famously advertises itself as the center point of the Golden State on its entrance sign (just below the name itself). A little bit more digging and you […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Street ‘takeover’ group rampages through Bakersfield assaulting officers and residents, 8 arrested

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A group of 300 vehicles blocked the streets of Bakersfield Saturday night, assaulting police officers and harassing residents. Bakersfield police confronted the group five times before breaking it up. The first incident occurred at about 8:42 p.m. when officers responded to reports of the group blocking the intersection of Brundage Lane […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
News Break
Politics
KGET

Missing LA County woman may be in Kern County: LA Sheriff

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A missing Los Angeles County woman last seen by family on Saturday could be in Kern County, authorities said. Los Angeles authorities are asking for help to locate Cristina Jean Elgin, 40. Her last known location was in Onyx. Elgin is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 240 […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

4 Bay Area counties in ‘yellow tier’ as COVID cases rise

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – COVID-19 cases are on the rise. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting that there are more than 200 cases per 100,000 people in four Bay Area counties. Though California has moved away from a color code system, The CDC still uses it to report community transmission levels: green […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGET

Pacific Crest Trail hikers find real-life ‘trail angels’ in Tehachapi

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) – It’s a 2,650-mile hike along the Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) and those trekking the thousands of miles are making their way through Kern County. A bright yellow sign with bold, black letters reading “café” decorates the outside of Kelcy’s Restaurant. The brown wooden building attracts anyone driving (or hiking) by Tehachapi […]
KGET

CALM set to celebrate its 39th birthday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Living Museum will celebrate its 39th birthday on May 21. To commemorate the occasion, several nature-related and civic organizations will be at the zoo to provide guests with information and giveaways. The Bakersfield Police Department K-9 team will also be there as the main presentation of the day. The […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Carry The Load stops in Bakersfield on national tour

As part of its mission “to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day,” a team with Carry The Load made its way through Bakersfield on Sunday as part of a 20,000-mile national relay to honor fallen service members. The goal of the 11-year-old nonprofit is about finding and...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Bakersfield Angels: offering consistent support for the foster care community

Sponsored content by Bakersfield Angels. Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Allison McClain, the executive director of Bakersfield Angels about ways the organization is helping support the foster care community. Bakersfield Angels is an organization that works with our foster care community. Its mission is to walk alongside children,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

California primary election: These are the candidates for statewide office that you will see on your voter ballot

(KTXL) — County elections offices have started mailing out the ballots for California’s June 7 primary. All registered voters in the state will receive a ballot that can be filled out, signed and returned via mail for free or turned in at a local and secure dropbox, and more than half of California counties will allow in-person voting during the 10 days immediately prior to Election Day.
CALIFORNIA STATE

