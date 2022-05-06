M-15 Annual Garage Sale, from Clarkston to Bay City is Saturday

Nine downtowns were honored during Main Street Oakland County’s Main Event Awards celebration, May 5, at the Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing Arts in Pontiac. Highland Township’s Downtown Development Authority (DDA) received the “Spirit of Main Street” award and a $2,000 cash award from Genisys Credit Union for its video, “Live Highland, Shop Highland.” The video highlighted how the Highland DDA and community helped support local businesses during the pandemic, including $28,000 in business grants from the DDA and a community-driven crowdfunding campaign that raised $100,000 to support the Comeback Inn, according to a press release from Oakland County.
Comments / 1