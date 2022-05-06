ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
M-15 Annual Garage Sale, from Clarkston to Bay City is Saturday

By Kathy Blake
The Oakland Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe M-15 Annual Garage Sale takes place Saturday, May 7, along the M-15 corridor...

MLive

2022 M-15 garage sale offers 60 miles of deals

Bargain hunters get ready because this bounty is seemingly endless. Those looking for a deal on items from tools to toys, furniture, cookware and items in between will have a chance to look for some hidden treasures this weekend. The M-15 garage sale on Saturday, May 7 features residents and...
DAVISON, MI
Learn to find, cook wild mushrooms in monthly clinics at this Michigan state park

CADILLAC, MICH. -- Want to forage for wild mushrooms in Michigan but unsure where to look or what to do with them?. A series of classes held this spring and summer at Mitchell State Park in Cadillac will share how to find and prepare Michigan’s edible wild mushrooms. The classes are part of the Department of Natural Resources’ Outdoor Skills Academy, which offers in-depth instruction for a range of outdoor activities at locations around the state.
CADILLAC, MI
