CONOVER, N.C. — Police in Conover said they found a woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound inside her home, officials said. Conover police said they went to the home on 2nd Street Southwest just before 5 p.m., after someone called 911 when they found the body of 48-year-old Tinikia Hodges in the home.

CONOVER, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO