Man City vs Newcastle: TV channel, live stream, kick-off time, team news for Premier League clash

By Nyle Smith
 4 days ago
MANCHESTER CITY return to Premier League action THIS SUNDAY and they'll be hoping to put their Real Madrid nightmare behind them.

Two late Rodrygo goals and Benzema's coolly dispatched penalty in extra time was enough for Los Blancos to send City crashing out of club footballs biggest competition.

City are hoping to return to winning ways following their poor defeat to Madrid Credit: Rex
Newcastle's defeat to Liverpool was their first loss in six home matches Credit: Reuters

Which extends Pep's shocking Champions League failure run to ELEVEN years.

However, the Spanish wizard is still in pole position to ensure City lift their fifth league title in six years - and they welcome Newcastle to the Etihad this weekend.

But the Magpies recent resurgence under former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has made them a tough opposition to beat.

What time does Man City vs Newcastle kick off?

  • Manchester City go to battle with Newcastle THIS SUNDAY - May 8.
  • It is scheduled to kick-off at 4:30pm UK time.
  • Etihad Stadium in Manchester will be the venue for the match which can hold around 55,000 spectators.
  • City dismantled the Magpies earlier on this season when the two met at St.James' Park.

What TV channel is Man City vs Newcastle on and can I live stream it?

  • Man City vs Newcastle will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.
  • The coverage commences on both channels from 4pm UK time - 30 minutes before kick-off.
  • Subscription members can also stream the game live via the Sky Sport website or the Sky Go app.

Team news

Pep Guardiola may have to cope without English defensive duo Kyle Walker and John Stones who are both struggling with muscular injuries.

But the City boss will have a full selection of players to choose from further forward on the field.

Elsewhere, Ryan Fraser, Jamal Lewis, Isaac Hayden and Fabian Schar remain in the Magpies treatment room for Sunday's encounter.

However, January signing Kieran Trippier and lethal striker Callum Wilson could be in contention to feature as the pair returned to training this week.

Latest odds

  • Man City to win 2/3
  • Draw 15/2
  • Newcastle 17/1

*Odds courtesy of Betfair are correct at time of publication

