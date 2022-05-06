I bought a $10 ashtray in Goodwill – I flipped it for a $2,800 profit when I found out its real value

A COLLEGE student who purchased an ashtray at Goodwill for $10 was able to sell it for a $2,800 profit after uncovering its real value.

The remarkable find was made by Terrelle Brown, a 22-year old student at Wheaton College in Illinois.

A 22-year-old college student hit the jackpot when he found an ashtray by artist Yoshitomo Nara in a Goodwill store for $10 Credit: TikTok / tdotbdot

Brown flipped the ashtray from the well-known artist for $2,800 Credit: TikTok / tdotbdot

The ashtray is actually the work of Japanese artisan Yoshitomo Nara, whose meteoric rise has sent shockwaves through the art community in recent years.

Brown, who recently opened his own shop via TikTok, said he is mostly into clothing. He told the online art platform Artnet: “I was just out hitting the thrifts looking for stuff to add to my rotation.”

That's when he hit the jackpot. He said he spotted a familiar figure of an indignant looking girl puffing a cigarette on an ashtray. It was behind lock and key in a cabinet in the Goodwill store.

“I was shaking with excitement because I knew the potential of it. I hopped in the car and started looking at Ebay prices, and I was like, this is unreal," he told Artnet.

Turns out his $10 purchase was of an original Nara piece titled 'Too Young To Die' from 2002.

Brown had the ashtray appraised and wound up cashing it in for a 30,000 percent gain. He sold it for $2,860 on eBay, according to Artnet.

Nara, 62, is best known for the impish subjects included in his artwork. His pieces have been exhibited at blue-chip spaces like Pace, and Blum and Poe.

Artnet notes in 2019, his 'Knife Behind Back' (2000) set an auction record for his work at Sotheby’s Hong Kong when it sold for about $25million.

While his work his world-renowned and highly sought after, his pieces have found a new fan-base in vintage shoppers scouring TikTok.

Brown joked the find was almost like a "guerrilla marketing scheme cooked up by Naro's studio."

Brown said his find wasn't unique, adding several people on TikTok across the country found the exact same ashtray he did.

Some, like one thrifter in Los Angeles and another TikTok account holder in Phoenix, opted to hold on to their pieces instead of selling.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS