Emails show school counselor told teacher to hide student's gender transition from parents

BELMONT (CBS) – Classes at Belmont High School were canceled on Wednesday after a bomb threat. The threat was called into the town’s joint communications center around 6:30 a.m. “Out of an abundance of caution the school, at that time, the fire alarm was pulled, the school was evacuated,” Police Chief James MacIsaac said. MacIsaac said no students were in the building at the time, though there were some staff members who were evacuated. The decision was made to close school for the day while officers began a sweep of the building. “We had explosive detective K-9’s from the Town of Weston and from the City of Cambridge respond and sweep the building. Following that we did a second sweep of the building also,” MacIsaac said. By 9 a.m. the building was deemed to be safe. “We expect school to resume tomorrow. Everything will be back to normal,” MacIsaac said. The police chief said there is no threat to the general public. It has not yet been determined where the call came from.

BELMONT, MA ・ 29 MINUTES AGO