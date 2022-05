TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds of women will flock to one Topeka Habitat build site for Women Build week. The Topeka Habitat for Humanity says over the course of 10 days it will host more than 100 women for Women Build Week 2022. It said the event is meant to create an inclusive and collaborative atmosphere specifically for women to help themselves and their communities.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 19 HOURS AGO