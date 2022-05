Luckily, it seems as though #Picklegate is behind us and things are looking up for East Texans. If you don't remember last year there was a Tyler, Texas resident that only received one pickle on her chicken sandwich from Chick-fil-A. After commenting about the disappointing lack of pickles it became a hot topic of conversation for many across all of East Texas. Obviously, when the post was made it was a joke although many people thought the online rant was a real problem. With #Picklegate in the past we have a new problem and it was posted by the same sweet lady who told us about the pickle shortage, this new issue is about the large fries and medium fries coming with the same amount.

TYLER, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO