CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend has a repeat TAPPS track and field champion with St. John Paul II's Armando Rivera winning his second straight triple jump gold. Rivera is just a sophomore for the Centurions and now he has his second gold in the triple jump after also winning the 5A division last year as a freshman. It's a pretty impressive feat considering he's got two sore hamstrings that kept him out of both the long jump and relays.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO