William “Dale” Woolum has spent most of his 65 years on earth in prison, most of them at the Kentucky Penitentiary, in Eddyville. While imprisoned there in 1981, he was prosecuted and convicted after stabbing a fellow inmate to death. In December 2021, Dale was released from a federal prison in Allenwood, Pennsylvania, and is now a free man. Ironically, his prosecutor for the stabbing crime acted as a strong advocate for his release.

