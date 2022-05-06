ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naomi Long 'serious' about making Stormont work

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlliance leader Naomi Long was elected in Belfast East with 8,195 first preference...

Daily Mail

Is this the death knell for Britain's historic street names? Fears woke campaigners will push through bids to remove signs after communities are handed vote on their future - but government hopes new bill will protect local heritage

Changing street names with links to the UK's colonial past will be put to a local vote under Michael Gove's planning reforms to fight back against frenzied campaigning from woke groups to ‘cancel’ major figures in British history. The Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill, which was in yesterday's...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
BBC

Chronic pain: The ‘unbearable’ condition affecting one in four

Relentless. Unbearable. Overwhelming. These are just some of the words used by the thousands of people who have revealed their battle with long-term, persistent pain. An exclusive survey of over 4,000 adults aged 16-75 for BBC News, carried out by research company Ipsos, suggests that a quarter of people in the UK are living with chronic pain - an often hidden and misunderstood condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

