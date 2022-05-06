Fake Dealer Tags are a Huge Problem in Texas Proven by this Dallas Arrest

In an attempt to help local law enforcement we have been sharing details regarding fugitives in East Texas, sometimes we have even posted the names of people who miss their court date. Some of these crimes are relatively small but we post about them to assist law enforcement in their efforts and let the suspects know that they need to step up and deal with any consequences for mistakes they have made. But we just got word about some big news, U.S. Marshals arrested a fugitive off the Texas Department of Public Safety's 'Top 10 Most Wanted List'.

