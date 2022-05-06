Julian Boyd talks about his daughter Katie Boyd-Britt

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Alabama’s U.S. Senate race to replace retiring Senator Richard Shelby brings added significance to the Wiregrass.

Enterprise native, Katie Boyd-Britt, has been running in second place behind former P.O.W and small businessman Mike Durant in recent polls.

None of the senatorial candidates were at the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce’s Peanuts and Politics forum, however, Britt’s father, Julian Boyd, briefly spoke.

As a dad, he is excited about the possibility his daughter could be the first female U.S. Senator in Alabama’s 202-year history.

In addition, she’s a fifth-generation Coffee County resident.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.