ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enterprise, AL

Julian Boyd talks about his daughter Katie Boyd-Britt

By Mike Gurspan
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GdDeN_0fVCTYT200

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Alabama’s U.S. Senate race to replace retiring Senator Richard Shelby brings added significance to the Wiregrass.

Enterprise native, Katie Boyd-Britt, has been running in second place behind former P.O.W and small businessman Mike Durant in recent polls.

What a Roe v. Wade reversal could mean for abortion access across America

None of the senatorial candidates were at the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce’s Peanuts and Politics forum, however, Britt’s father, Julian Boyd, briefly spoke.

As a dad, he is excited about the possibility his daughter could be the first female U.S. Senator in Alabama’s 202-year history.

In addition, she’s a fifth-generation Coffee County resident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Alabama church apologizes for Tim James’ ‘freak show’ comment, says message didn’t reflect ‘heart of God’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – A church in northeast Alabama is apologizing after Tim James, a Republican candidate for Alabama governor, spoke at its Sunday service.  Life Chapel, a church in Rainsville, said Sunday evening that it had removed the video of the speaker’s remarks from its social media page after what it called valid concerns […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Enterprise, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Sports
Enterprise, AL
Society
City
Enterprise, AL
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
Enterprise, AL
Sports
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
95.3 The Bear

The “Most Redneck” Cities In Alabama

A Youtube video from a couple years back, recently has been all over social media here in 2022. The claim? These are the 10 cities that are the most redneck in our fair state. I know, that seems odd, I mean, it is Alabama. NO, not every city in Alabama is "redneck".
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Shelby
CBS 42

Deputy left scene before Florida contractor killed donkey

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office released more details after a donkey was shot by a county contractor. A donkey on the loose in Milton was shot by a county contractor Tuesday, April 12. The donkey was shot and killed near Deaton Bridge. Phillip Hayes, the contractor, was arrested […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

1 arrested for nail salon fight

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department confirmed one woman was arrested for a fight Mobile Police say happened after a payment dispute at a Theodore nail salon in April. MPD said Chyna Hickman, 19, was identified through the course of the investigation and arrested on Monday, May 9, and transported to the Metro Jail. […]
MOBILE, AL
WSFA

Woman charged with helping convicted murderer escape in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman has been charged with helping a convicted murderer escape custody, according to court documents. Susan Lemley, 40, of Gadsden, has been charged with facilitating escape. Court documents state she helped David Kyle, 49, escape. Kyle was being housed at the Montgomery-based Red Eagle Work...
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion#Wdhn#U S Senate#Nexstar Media Inc
AL.com

East Alabama woman charged with aiding in escape of murder convict who was on the run for more than 1 week

An east Alabama woman is behind bars, accused of helping a man convicted of murder escape from the Alabama Department of Corrections more than a week ago. Susan Lemley, 40, of Gadsden, is charged with permitting/aiding an escape in the case of David Kyle, who left ADOC’s Red Eagle Work Center in Montgomery when he escaped on the afternoon of Saturday, April 23.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
The Independent

What escaped inmate Casey White said during arrest as questions remain over guard’s death: ‘I didn’t do it’

The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
WAFF

New charges added Vicky White

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that it has added to the list of warrants out for the arrest of Vicky White. The new charges stem from her use of an alias when purchasing the 2007 Ford Edge that was originally used by Vicky White and Casey White.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
WKRG News 5

Alabama warden weighs in on Lauderdale County escaped inmate

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Investigators are pleading for Alabama Corrections Officer Vicky White to turn herself in as the search for her and escaped inmate Casey White continues. The search entered it’s seventh day on Thursday. Officials believe Lauderdale County Corrections Officer Vicky had a relationship with Casey and facilitated the escape. Authorities believe the relationship […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy