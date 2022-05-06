Thanks, Mom; New scholarship winners credit mothers' support

Samara Helton, right, is one of Alton Memorial Hospital’s first Health Equity Scholarship winners. She is pictured with her mom, Nova. (Alton Memorial Hospital)

ALTON — The winners of Alton Memorial Hospital’s first two Health Equity Scholarships consider the honors a very special Mother’s Day gift.

Taryn Wallace, a senior at Alton High School, and Samara Helton, a senior at Edwardsville High School, were both raised by single mothers who have been steady influences in their lives.

Helton’s mother, Nova, had Samara when she was 18 years old. The teen said her mom sacrificed a lot of her personal goals for her children.

“She worked so hard to make sure we had everything we would need,” Samara Helton said. “When her classmates were packing up to move to college, my mother was changing my diapers.

"I work very hard to make sure that she knows that my hard work is not only for me but for her as well to show how far her sacrifice has come," she said. "In a way, her having me so young has become my biggest drive to become the most successful person I can be to show her what she could have been.”

Samara Helton has five siblings — Nicholas, Joslyn, Hayleigh, Ronin and Lucy — ranging in age from 16 to 4, with another on the way in June.

“My siblings are also a big part of my drive to make sure I can be the best role model for them as possible,” Samara Helton said.

Wallace's mother, Amanda Wallace, is a nurse on Alton Memorial Hospital’s Intermediate Care Unit.

“My mom has been raising me on her own, with some help from family on occasion, since I was born,” Taryn Wallace said. “She went back to school and got her nursing degree when I was 8 years old to not only better our lives, but also to help people. My mom is the epitome of a hard-working and amazing individual. I will forever look up to her and her strong qualities.

Her cousin, Megan Flowers, is manager of the AMH Inpatient Pharmacy, and she also has an aunt in the medical field.

“Growing up, I’ve always had great role models in the medical field," Taryn Wallace saide. "Combining that with my love for chemistry, I’ve become determined to be a pharmacist.”

Taryn Wallace will graduate from AHS later this month and is enrolled at Lewis and Clark Community College to complete her pre-pharmacy courses. She then plans to transfer to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy to pursue a Pharm D degree.

Samara Helton attended Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto for three years and will graduate from EHS later this month. She plans to attend the University of Tampa this fall to study Biology on a Pre-Med track.

“I plan on pursuing a career in the dermatology field,” she said. “Dermatology visits are not always covered by insurance and doctor visits can be quite costly. It will be my responsibility to have payment plans available for people of all incomes to get the treatments they need and deserve.”

She said her interest in dermatology also came from watching “Dr. Pimple Popper” on You Tube and later on the Lifetime channel. Dr. Sandra Lee is the California dermatologist featured in the programs.

“I’m someone who loves to put smiles on people’s faces, and if I can make that happen by being their dermatologist, then I’m going to make that happen," she said. "People often struggle with their image due to acne or some physical imperfection. Being a dermatologist would mean helping to remove insecurities.”

Both scholarship winners dealt with school changes caused by COVID-19.

“My high school years have definitely not been a cake walk,” Taryn Wallace said. “I was moved to online school starting the second semester of my sophomore year, and I remained that way all of my junior year.

"Remote learning was one of the worst experiences," she said. "Teachers hated it, students hated it, and it was overall mentally taxing. I’m glad my senior year has been as close to normal as it can get. It’s still been very difficult for me to keep my grades up along with my spirits during the pandemic, but I’ve done it.

"I’m glad that I pushed through and am graduating with honors, and many other personal achievements," she said. "I’m also very grateful for the scholarship I have received and am so excited to see what the future holds for me.”

This spring Madison County high school seniors or recent high school graduates who are part of historically marginalized populations could apply to Alton Memorial Hospital for scholarships of up to $5,000. The scholarships could be renewable for up to three years beyond the initial term (up to four years total) and could include employment while in school

Recipients will be asked to consider employment at Alton Memorial Hospital during and upon completion of their degree or certification. Annual renewal will be based on documentation of progress toward completion of program and a minimum 2.5 grade point average.

“As we continue our journey to improve health equality, it’s an honor to offer these scholarships to some of the brightest local youth to ensure they are able to pursue health care careers without a large financial burden,” said Brad Goacher, chief operating officer for Alton Memorial Hospital. “The funding for these scholarships is being made available from generous donations to the hospital from members of our community intended to support training and education.”

