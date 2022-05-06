ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Thanks, Mom; New scholarship winners credit mothers' support

The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Eu2Xh_0fVCTWha00
Samara Helton, right, is one of Alton Memorial Hospital’s first Health Equity Scholarship winners. She is pictured with her mom, Nova. (Alton Memorial Hospital)

ALTON — The winners of Alton Memorial Hospital’s first two Health Equity Scholarships consider the honors a very special Mother’s Day gift.

Taryn Wallace, a senior at Alton High School, and Samara Helton, a senior at Edwardsville High School, were both raised by single mothers who have been steady influences in their lives.

Helton’s mother, Nova, had Samara when she was 18 years old. The teen said her mom sacrificed a lot of her personal goals for her children.

“She worked so hard to make sure we had everything we would need,” Samara Helton said. “When her classmates were packing up to move to college, my mother was changing my diapers.

"I work very hard to make sure that she knows that my hard work is not only for me but for her as well to show how far her sacrifice has come," she said. "In a way, her having me so young has become my biggest drive to become the most successful person I can be to show her what she could have been.”

Samara Helton has five siblings — Nicholas, Joslyn, Hayleigh, Ronin and Lucy — ranging in age from 16 to 4, with another on the way in June.

“My siblings are also a big part of my drive to make sure I can be the best role model for them as possible,” Samara Helton said.

Wallace's mother, Amanda Wallace, is a nurse on Alton Memorial Hospital’s Intermediate Care Unit.

“My mom has been raising me on her own, with some help from family on occasion, since I was born,” Taryn Wallace said. “She went back to school and got her nursing degree when I was 8 years old to not only better our lives, but also to help people. My mom is the epitome of a hard-working and amazing individual. I will forever look up to her and her strong qualities.

Her cousin, Megan Flowers, is manager of the AMH Inpatient Pharmacy, and she also has an aunt in the medical field.

“Growing up, I’ve always had great role models in the medical field," Taryn Wallace saide. "Combining that with my love for chemistry, I’ve become determined to be a pharmacist.”

Taryn Wallace will graduate from AHS later this month and is enrolled at Lewis and Clark Community College to complete her pre-pharmacy courses. She then plans to transfer to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy to pursue a Pharm D degree.

Samara Helton attended Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto for three years and will graduate from EHS later this month. She plans to attend the University of Tampa this fall to study Biology on a Pre-Med track.

“I plan on pursuing a career in the dermatology field,” she said. “Dermatology visits are not always covered by insurance and doctor visits can be quite costly. It will be my responsibility to have payment plans available for people of all incomes to get the treatments they need and deserve.”

She said her interest in dermatology also came from watching “Dr. Pimple Popper” on You Tube and later on the Lifetime channel. Dr. Sandra Lee is the California dermatologist featured in the programs.

“I’m someone who loves to put smiles on people’s faces, and if I can make that happen by being their dermatologist, then I’m going to make that happen," she said. "People often struggle with their image due to acne or some physical imperfection. Being a dermatologist would mean helping to remove insecurities.”

Both scholarship winners dealt with school changes caused by COVID-19.

“My high school years have definitely not been a cake walk,” Taryn Wallace said. “I was moved to online school starting the second semester of my sophomore year, and I remained that way all of my junior year.

"Remote learning was one of the worst experiences," she said. "Teachers hated it, students hated it, and it was overall mentally taxing. I’m glad my senior year has been as close to normal as it can get. It’s still been very difficult for me to keep my grades up along with my spirits during the pandemic, but I’ve done it.

"I’m glad that I pushed through and am graduating with honors, and many other personal achievements," she said. "I’m also very grateful for the scholarship I have received and am so excited to see what the future holds for me.”

This spring Madison County high school seniors or recent high school graduates who are part of historically marginalized populations could apply to Alton Memorial Hospital for scholarships of up to $5,000. The scholarships could be renewable for up to three years beyond the initial term (up to four years total) and could include employment while in school

Recipients will be asked to consider employment at Alton Memorial Hospital during and upon completion of their degree or certification. Annual renewal will be based on documentation of progress toward completion of program and a minimum 2.5 grade point average.

“As we continue our journey to improve health equality, it’s an honor to offer these scholarships to some of the brightest local youth to ensure they are able to pursue health care careers without a large financial burden,” said Brad Goacher, chief operating officer for Alton Memorial Hospital. “The funding for these scholarships is being made available from generous donations to the hospital from members of our community intended to support training and education.”

Samara Helton, right, with her mother Nova.

Taryn Wallace, left, with her mother Amanda.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alton, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Society
State
California State
City
Alton, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Central Illinois Flea Market gives back to the community

WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Central Illinois Flea Market is hosting a series of events in its first year for people to shop and give back to the community. “For every event, half of our money goes to charities. Today’s event is for Pekin’s TAPS Animal Shelter,” said the owner of the flea market, Scott Walden.
PEORIA, IL
5 On Your Side

Child hurt in lawnmower accident in Metro East

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — A young Metro East boy was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital after his legs were severely injured by a riding lawnmower Monday evening. The child received "injuries to their legs severe enough that it required them to be flown to a St. Louis hospital," the Rosewood Heights Fire Department said in a Facebook post.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Wildlife expert to discuss coyotes Tuesday

ALTON - The Sierra Club will host "Coyotes: Friend or Foe?" May 10 at The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton. Local wildlife expert Kerry Lennartz will speak at the event on the behavior and habits of coyotes, their role in ecosystems, management strategies and ways to foster peaceful coexistence. Lennartz works at the TreeHouse Wildlife Center in rural Dow as a wildlife rehabilitator. She plans to bring a special TreeHouse resident or two. Attendees and friends are invited to have dinner and meet the speaker at 5 p.m. The program will start at 6:30 p.m. in the event room adjacent to the dining room.
ALTON, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nova
The Telegraph

May perfect month to thank military members

Loretta Graham (Submitted) This month is National Military Appreciation Month. We also celebrate Military Spouse Day, Mother’s Day, Armed Forces Day and Memorial Day. Let me begin by sincerely thanking our veterans for the work they do and have done for this great country we live in. I am humbled when I say anything to them to express my gratitude for their successful journey while serving in this country - not just for this month, but also every time I explain to my children about this great and free country in which we have to enjoy all of our lives. When I think about patriotism and what it means to me, it consists not in the waving of the flag, but in striving that our country shall be righteous, as well as strong. I think patriotism is like charity. It begins at home.
FESTIVAL
The Telegraph

Flock food truck park opens Thursday

ALTON - The Flock food truck park, 210 Ridge St., in Alton will have its grand opening from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday, May 12. The culinary destination will offer a variety of cuisine choices. Laura and Matt Windisch will operate Flock and it will initially host up to six food trucks at any given time for lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday. Sunday hours and menus will focus on brunch. The couple moved to Alton from St. Louis in 2018. They also own and operate Stacked Burger Bar, a St. Louis restaurant. When they were approached with the opportunity for a food truck park, they jumped at the chance. "We are very excited about doing something," Windisch said. "It really shows what we love about Alton: the community, gathering and all of those things."
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

ALT to host production about opioid crisis

ALTON - The debut of "If I Never Wake Up," by Ty A. Bechel, of Amare NFP, showed patrons a glimpse at Granite City's Alfresco Performing Arts Center, and now Alton Little Theater (ALT) will host a one-night performance of Bechel's original play. "This talented and passionate young man came to Alton Little Theater with a desire to produce his original play on the Alton Little Theater stage," ALT Executive Director Lee Cox said. Bechel's play, about the opioid epidemic, first performance was at the Alfresco and the play has since had other engagements, such as at Collinsville High School. ALT's engagement will be the seventh performance.
ALTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Single Mothers#Charity#Alton Memorial Hospital#Alton High School#Edwardsville High School
The Telegraph

Expansion begun for Alton Little Theater's legacy

ALTON - The moment for Alton Little Theater (ALT) to leave its legacy in tip-top shape has arrived. A half-million dollar expansion in lieu of a completely new building is under way at the Alton Little Theater Showplace, 2450 N. Henry St. in Alton. About five years ago, the longest continually running community theater in Illinois had a capital campaign and plan for a new build on property donated by a patron. Then the pandemic hit.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Volunteers needed for tree planting in Alton

EAST ALTON - Volunteers are needed to help the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRRECsm) and the Three Rivers Project plant trees in Alton on Wednesday, May 25. The effort is made possible in part by a Recover, Replant, Restore! (RRR) grant from Trees Forever, as well as funding from Ameren Illinois' "Right Tree Right Place" project and the Swarovski Waterschool.  Tree plantings will take occur at Riverfront Park and the Broadway Corridor.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

SIUE continues commencement ceremonies

EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville continued its commencement exercises Saturday, May 7 with ceremonies honoring graduates from the College of Arts and Sciences (CAS) and the School of Engineering (SOE). Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Denise Cobb, PhD, led the conferral of degrees.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
The Telegraph

Friendship Day event set for May 14

ALTON – Church Women United Of Alton will host its Annual May Friendship Day on Saturday, May 14 at 1 p.m. at Millennium Temple, 801 Blair Ave. The group will be celebrate May Friendship Day and honor the churches and pastors that help with this year's Lenten Services. They will host a luncheon as a way of saying thank you.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Alton VFW plans Day of Service Friday

ALTON - The Russell E. Dunham VFW Post 1308 at 4445 Alby St. in Alton will celebrate its namesake with the VFW Day of Service on 4-7 p.m. on Friday, May 13. The event will begin with the unveiling of a sign dedicated to Russell E. Dunham.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Letter carriers collecting food May 14

ST. LOUIS – The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) will conduct its annual national food drive on Saturday, May 14. The Stamp Out Hunger food drive, which was first held in 1983, helps feed millions of Americans. It is the country's largest one-day food drive and provides residents with an easy way to donate food to those in need.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
699K+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy