ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Jeep and Igloo Teamed Up To Make a Special-Edition Cooler

By Tyler Duffy
Gear Patrol
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Jeep SUV is not just a means of conveyance; Jeep ownership is a lifestyle. And whether you're heading out to the Easter Jeep Safari in Moab or just trekking out on a Saturday to watch the madness that is four-year-olds attempting to play soccer, cold beverages are essential. And just...

www.gearpatrol.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: In-The-Know on New Gear

You've seen wind turbines, but did you ever think you could fit one into your backpack? Launched on Kickstarter last year and Indiegogo last week, Aurea Technologies' Shine is a portable wind turbine that could feasibly fit in your backpack. Designed to charge up USB devices with a 40 W turbine, Shine can store power your gear in real time or can store energy in its internal 12,000 mAh battery for later use. While the brand shows scenarios where the Shine could fit close to or far from home, it's clear the Shine... well, shines, when you're looking for power off-grid (think out on camping trips or long hikes). All in all, for a renewable power source that weights about 3 pounds and is portable enough to stash into a backpack, the Shine isn't too shabby. Backers can expect units to ship sometime in the latter half of 2022 (approximately June through September). Portable turbines aside, we've got info on Tom Brady's new trail-inspired clothing collection, Porsche Design's sleek new soundbar and the Bellroy bag that's begging to be taken on vacation. This is Today in Gear.
SHOPPING
Gear Patrol

Burton's Anon Tries Its Hand at Something New: Sunglasses

Burton's popular sub-brand Anon is known in the ski and snowboard community for its capable and affordable goggles and helmets, and continues to push boundaries when it comes to sport protection. In 2020, the brand released its new proprietary Perceive lens tech in its goggles — and now, in an effort to bolster year-round appeal, has released sunglasses as part of its 2022 lineup.
APPAREL
Gear Patrol

This Company Makes Stylish Apparel Accessible for Everyone, Using Magnets

Living with a disability can be tough. Even the smallest facets of everyday life can be troublesome. Case in point, those suffering from diseases including rheumatoid arthritis, Parkinson's disease, ALS and others can struggle with the dexterity and fine motor skills needed to do simple tasks like buttoning a shirt or getting dressed.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Gear Patrol

The 8 Best Inflatable and Collapsible Kayaks for Summer 2022

Kayaks give you unrivaled access to quiet lakes, rushing rivers and hidden inlets. And, on calm water, they require little-to-no technical skill. The only problem with ‘yaks is when you’re out of the water — most are heavy, bulky and take up a ton of space in your home (if you live in an apartment, you’ll need to get creative).
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Camping#Vehicles#The Yeti Tundra Haul
Gear Patrol

May's Latest Fitness Gear is in Full Bloom

As spring hits its final stretch, the month of May is primed with opportunities to get out and get moving. After all, May is National Physical Fitness and Sports Month, and the latest slew of fitness essentials is ripe with picks aimed at fueling your training. Whether you are reimagining...
WORKOUTS
Gear Patrol

The Best Outdoor Speakers for Your Backyard and Summer Parties

Warmer days are upon us (if they're not already here) and that means spending more time outside — even when at home. We're throwing pool parties and hosting backyard barbecues, playing lawn sports and just hanging out on the back deck — all the situations where you want to bring the music and the energy outside. And thus, you need a speaker that fits those needs.
ELECTRONICS
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: Your Week Starts Here

You ever hear of a brewery buying up a country club? Yeah, we haven't either. New England's Tree House Brewing recently announced on Instagram that it is purchasing Tewksbury Country Club in Massachusetts, with plans to convert the space into "an expansive and inviting beer hall and retail store" while still running the actual golf course and all the related amenities. As the brand stated in the announcement, it's an opportunity for it to showcase it's various teams across brewing, coffee roasting, distilling, farming, cooking and more." For those in the greater Boston area (especially craft beer fanatics), it'll be exciting to see how this unique project evolves as it's built out. Today, we have details on an IWC watch that's worth wearing during an F1 "jewelry ban," Outlier's experimental Bombtwill pant and Soundcore's take on a modern-day boombox. This is Today in Gear.
SHOPPING
Gear Patrol

Today's Best Deals: 20% Off Sambas, Huge Kershaw EDC Deals & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team. The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts. Adidas. $90 $72 (20% OFF W/...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Jeep
NewsBreak
Cars
Gear Patrol

DJI's Mini 3 Pro Is a Tiny Powerhouse of a Drone

DJI has officially announced its newest drone, the Mini 3 Pro, and the name is no joke. It's the same size as the company's other "Mini" drones — weighing in at just 249 grams, or a little over half a pound, making it small enough that you don't have to register it in most regions — but it's decked out with more "Pro" features that make flying (and, y'know, avoiding trees and other obstacles) and capturing high-resolution photos and videos quite easy.
ELECTRONICS
Gear Patrol

The Best Linen Pants to Buy Right Now

Woolen pants and rugged, raw denim don't mesh well with warmer weather. Frankly, shorts aren't always appropriate either. As such, you should work linen pants into your wardrobe. Yes, the term "linens" is oft used to describe sheets or towels, but we're talking about trousers here. They're breathable, often elegant and yet under utilized.
APPAREL
Gear Patrol

Bentley's Newest Bentayga Is a First-Class SUV for Second-Row Passengers

Unlike their once-twinned Rolls-Royce counterparts, Bentleys are really made to be driven. However...that's not to say that they don't also make excellent cars to be driven in. While the Mulsanne sedan may be gone, the Flying Spur makes for an exceedingly delightful chauffeured ride — and so does the Bentayga SUV, the brand's most popular model.
BUYING CARS
Gear Patrol

This Is the Best Way to Store Your Glasses When You're Not Wearing Them

Full-time glasses wearers know what it feels like to break or lose a pair. It's not quite like your sunglasses suddenly disappearing; it's much, much worse. When you break or lose your glasses, even if they're just readers, you can't see. Depending the degree to which you're visually impaired, that means you can't drive, read a book, ride a bike, see a TV or movie screen, scroll your phone or watch that sweet, sweet sunset.
LIFESTYLE
Gear Patrol

The AGV K6 is the Best Motorcycle Helmet for Every Rider

Settling on a single helmet that fits every rider is absurd. This is close, but not quite analogous, to saying there’s a single shoe that’s perfect for every foot. Like the right kick, the right lid has to fit literally; it must be comfortable. And it has to fit your riding style, too, so Mister Bagger and Crotch-Rocket guy. That’s a gulf as vast as the distance between Chicago deep-dish pizza to Atlanta’s Korean-style ’za. (Yes, that’s a thing, and there’s Indian-style pizza, too.)
BICYCLES
Gear Patrol

Some of the World's Fastest Bike Wheels Are Going Tubeless — And Getting Even Faster

Numbers don't lie — since their launch two years ago, Roval Component's Alpinist and Rapide wheels have been under more podium-topping riders than any others in professional cycling. (Right now the win tally is at 155 and counting.) In and of itself that's quite the feat, but Roval didn't get where it is today by resting on its laurels; progression is the name of the game, and in the spirit of pushing the capabilities of its components to even greater lengths, today the company announced that its new for 2022 Alpinist CLX II and Rapide CLX II wheels are now tubeless ready. Essentially, the fastest wheels on the block are even faster.
BICYCLES
Gear Patrol

Meet the All-New 2023 Range Rover Sport

Land Rover unveiled its all-new 2022 Range Rover last fall. For the 2023 model year, Land Rover is following it up with the all-new 2023 Range Rover Sport, the Range Rover's smaller, cheaper and — as the name suggests — sportier sibling. Here's what you need to know about it.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy