ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

'I'm just finishing a bit of croissant, I'm ashamed to say that but there you go': Huw Edwards leaves BBC viewers in stitches as he wipes his mouth live on air during local election coverage

By Jamie Phillips For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Hugh Edwards left BBC viewers in stitches after he wiped his mouth and admitted eating a croissant live on air during the channel's local election coverage.

Reeta Chakrabarti was presenting the latest local elections figures at a screen in the BBC News studio when the camera panned back to an unsuspecting Edwards, who initially licked his lips before having to wipe away crumbs with his fingers.

He had anchored the BBC's coverage overnight, which ran from 11.40pm on Thursday night to 6am this morning.

He thanked Reeta, before telling viewers: 'I'm going to admit to you that I just had a little bit of croissant.

'So I'm just finishing it and I'm ashamed to say that, but there you go. It's 20 to six in the morning.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=318Wrf_0fVCS5J500
Huw Edwards initially licked his lips, before having to use his fingers to wipe away crumbs from the croissant
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10YbrA_0fVCS5J500
He had been presenting the BBC's overnight coverage of the local elections, which ran from which ran from 11.40pm on Thursday night to 6am this morning
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NbhZ7_0fVCS5J500

And viewers have taken to social media to share their enjoyment of the incident.

One said: 'Huw Edwards eating a croissant is the only #LocalElections22 news you need today.'

Another added: 'Choosing a croissant when you have to appear on live TV is BOLD. I’m impressed there’s no flakes of it in sight.'

A third said: 'I love watching that man on TV. He could eat a three course meal during the news and I would forgive him and watch.'

Others have referred to the news presented as a 'national treasure' and told him not to be ashamed.

A viewer said: 'Dear Huw Edwards, Don't be ashamed. Live your best croissant life.'

Another added: 'We're going to croissant over now to our reporter at the polling booths.'

And a third said: 'Big Bite of Croissant (BBC) news is undefeated.'

It comes as Boris Johnson is today facing demands to quit from furious Tories as the party suffered a local election nightmare in London - but Keir Starmer failed to make big strides towards power.

After a campaign dominated by sleaze and Partygate, the Tories were defeated by Labour in the totemic strongholds of Wandsworth and Westminster - which they have held since 1978 and 1964 respectively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pMepq_0fVCS5J500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YPz2h_0fVCS5J500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cBhWE_0fVCS5J500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EY0OB_0fVCS5J500

The Conservatives also lost Barnet and Southampton to Labour and West Oxfordshire and Worcester to no overall control.

As counting continues, livid local leaders are already turning on the PM, ordering Mr Johnson to 'look in the mirror' and consider whether he should stay.

But so far the results have not been as apocalyptic as some had predicted, with voting guru John Curtice saying Labour still does not look in a position to win a majority at the next general election.

He added: 'Outside of London, as compared to 2018 when these seats were last contested, it looks like their seats are down slightly.'

'And for a party that is trying to regain ground in the so-called Red Wall seats in the Midlands and north of England, this wasn't quite the progress they wanted.

'There is still a very substantial legacy of the impact of Brexit on both the character of the Conservative and Labour supporters.

'The Conservatives are still much stronger in Leave areas, and therefore Labour is still struggling to make more progress there.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qxg4c_0fVCS5J500

Sir Keir described Labour's gains as 'absolutely brilliant' and a 'big turning point' for the party.

Speaking to Labour campaigners in Barnet, he says: 'We've changed Labour and now we're seeing the results of that.'

However, the leader of the Labour group of Barnet council, said this was less of a reflection on enthusiasm for his party and more a reflection of disillusionment with the Tories. Barry Rawlings told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: 'I'll be honest, it's not us being wonderful.

'I think a lot of Conservatives haven't voted this time, I think they feel alienated from No 10 and that they are, I don't know, they've been disappointed with Boris Johnson and so not voting and I think that's made a difference as well.'

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson told tide towards leadership challenge ‘unstoppable’ after loss of flagship seats in elections

Disgruntled Tory MPs have told Boris Johnson that momentum behind a challenge to his leadership is now “unstoppable” after the Conservatives lost almost 400 councillors and a string of flagship councils. The prime minister admitted the Tories had experienced a “tough night” in London and the south but insisted that the party had made “quite remarkable gains” elsewhere in the country as Keir Starmer’s Labour failed to make a breakthrough in the so-called red wall heartland.Tories were also buoyed by Durham Police’s announcement of an investigation into an alleged breach of Covid regulations by Starmer, which they hope will...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Jacob Rees-Mogg reveals picture of empty Cabinet Office that enraged him so much he left notes for the civil servants who were working from home

Jacob Rees-Mogg has shared an image of an empty Cabinet Office which enraged him so much that he left notes for the civil servants who were working from home. Mr Rees-Mogg's zealous attempts to end WFH raised eyebrows this week, after he left notes saying 'sorry you were out when I visited, I look forward to seeing you in the office very soon' on empty desks at Whitehall.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Huw Edwards
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Reeta Chakrabarti
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

'He passed away holding my hand': Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears as she returns to Loose Women for the first time since son Jamal's death aged 31 as she reveals they celebrated his life with Chelsea themed 'homegoing'

Brenda Edwards broke down in tears as she revealed she was holding her son Jamal's hand aged 31 in February of this year, while confirming it was from a cardiac arrest. The Loose Women panellist, 53, also revealed details of his Chelsea FC-themed funeral for the very first time in a chat with her co-star Coleen Nolan during the ITV show on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Local Election#Bbc News
Daily Mail

Welcome to Ozzy’s house! Sharon Osbourne, 69, says she and former Black Sabbath frontman, 73, are set to move two Ukrainian refugee families into properties on their Buckinghamshire estate

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are planning to offer up properties on their Buckinghamshire estate to two Ukrainian families fleeing Russian invasion. The former Black Sabbath frontman, 73, and his rock manager wife, 69, are due to move back to their Grade II-listed mansion - called Welders House - in the village of Jordans, Buckinghamshire, in just a matter of weeks.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
BBC
The Independent

Lib Dems will seize ‘Blue Wall’ constituencies from Tories, says Sir Ed Davey

The Lib Dems will seize “Blue Wall” constituencies from Tory MPs, Sir Ed Davey has said, as he declared the party was “winning across the country again”.The Kingston and Surbiton MP hailed Lib Dem gains in council seats and claimed Conservatives were being dragged down by a “discredited” Prime Minister.Speaking in front of party activists on Wimbledon Common, Sir Ed said: “We are going to have a Liberal Democrat MP for Wimbledon at the next election.“And I think there are other places where we’re going to see Liberal Democrat success for the first time ever.“I’m really excited about the South...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Casualties of the Queen's balcony cull: Ban on Harry, Meghan and Andrew leaves more than THIRTY relatives out in the cold - including her beloved grandchildren Zara Tindall, Beatrice and Eugenie and their families

The Queen's balcony ban for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew has left more than 30 royals out in the cold at the Platinum Jubilee, after the announcement that only working royals will make the cut. The balcony appearance, which is often seen as the centrepiece of major royal...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Out of touch' minister George Eustice is slammed for telling struggling families to buy own-brand 'value' supermarket food to help them cope with the cost of living crisis

A wealthy Cabinet minister was slammed as out of touch today after telling families struggling to pay bills and put food on the table to switch to supermarket 'value' products. Environment Secretary George Eustice made the remarks as he was grilled about the cost of living crisis gripping Britain. This...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

354K+
Followers
35K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy