Kansas City, MO

2 injured in shooting in southeast Kansas City

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A shooting in southeast Kansas City injured two people Thursday evening.

Officers responded to the 5400 block of Myrtle Avenue at about 4:44 p.m. Thursday after a reported shooting and found one of two victims in front of a home.

That victim was taken to the hospital to treat non-life threatening injuries.

The second victim was found a block away in the 5500 bock of Myrtle Avenue and refused treatment for a graze wound.

KCPD continue to investigate the shooting and anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

