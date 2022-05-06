Iowa Weather Jolts From Wintry-Spring Directly Into Hot, Humid Summer

A pattern shift heading into next week will lead to warm and slightly humid conditions across much of the region. By Monday, high temperatures will top out in the 70s and 80s in Minnesota and Iowa. With this warm and humid air mass in place, a storm system building in from the west may trigger showers and thunderstorms in the region. The Storm Prediction Center has places parts of Minnesota and Iowa in a risk for strong to severe thunderstorms on Monday. Keep an eye on the forest through the next few days as it is something our StormTeam 3 meteorologists will be monitoring closely through the weekend.

IOWA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO