Iowa Weather Jolts From Wintry-Spring Directly Into Hot, Humid Summer

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. It’s been an active day with showers and some thunderstorms. Rain chances are winding down now, and we’re looking ahead to the heat, humidity, and storms for tomorrow. Some storms that do develop tomorrow could be on the stronger side. Tornadoes can’t be ruled out, but now the threat does not seem widespread across the state. Main timeline is tomorrow late afternoon into the evening. Strong southeasterly winds will be blowing all day tomorrow, & temperatures will be close to 90 for the next four days.
