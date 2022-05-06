ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Weather Jolts From Wintry-Spring Directly Into Hot, Humid Summer

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStatewide Iowa — By most accounts, it’s been a miserable spring in Iowa, with chilly temperatures, plentiful rain and even a few late season snow storms, but forecasters...

Morel Mushroom Season is Late, Not Ruined

(Shenandoah, IA) Cold, windy spring days have left Iowa’s morel mushroom harvest delayed. By this date, mushroom hunters are typically thick in forested areas collecting the delicacies that only appear for a short time every spring. Matt Moles is park manager for the Iowa D-N-R’s Waubonsie State Park in Fremont County. He says his office has been receiving numerous calls from people asking if morels have been popping up yet in the park. While a few hunters have started reporting success in parts of southern Iowa and southeast Nebraska, Moles says a good rain followed by some warm days could lead to a jump-start in the season.
SHENANDOAH, IA
Storm chances looming for early next week

A pattern shift heading into next week will lead to warm and slightly humid conditions across much of the region. By Monday, high temperatures will top out in the 70s and 80s in Minnesota and Iowa. With this warm and humid air mass in place, a storm system building in from the west may trigger showers and thunderstorms in the region. The Storm Prediction Center has places parts of Minnesota and Iowa in a risk for strong to severe thunderstorms on Monday. Keep an eye on the forest through the next few days as it is something our StormTeam 3 meteorologists will be monitoring closely through the weekend.
IOWA STATE
Why is it so Humid in Iowa? There's Not Even Any Corn Yet!

It seems like every summer there's a point where Iowans take a step outside and say "Whoa! Why is it so freaking humid?" Considering we skipped spring and went right into summer this year, it feels like we didn't even get a warning day for the impending humidity. We just got schmacked right in the mouth with it. I took one step outside yesterday and was immediately moist, and that's a consistent thing during summers in the Hawkeye State.
IOWA STATE
Heat, humidity, and wind gusts in the forecast

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. It’s been an active day with showers and some thunderstorms. Rain chances are winding down now, and we’re looking ahead to the heat, humidity, and storms for tomorrow. Some storms that do develop tomorrow could be on the stronger side. Tornadoes can’t be ruled out, but now the threat does not seem widespread across the state. Main timeline is tomorrow late afternoon into the evening. Strong southeasterly winds will be blowing all day tomorrow, & temperatures will be close to 90 for the next four days.
DES MOINES, IA
These Are The 10 Worst Cities In Iowa

It seems like everything has a list these days, and a Youtube channel is going viral after it took a look at every state and the worst cities in each said state. This Youtube video didn't hold anything back with its rankings of the top ten worst cities in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
2 killed in northwest Iowa crash

According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), a Dodge van was driving west on 310th Street, and a truck was heading south on U.S. 75. A Chevrolet Silverado truck was stopped at U.S. 18 facing east, waiting to turn south on U.S. 75.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
See the hazardous dams for Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota

The Associated Press has updated its exclusive 2018 dataset on hazard levels, condition ratings, inspections and emergency action plans for dams in the United States. With that, our digital center has created maps and searchable databases for our readers to look at the condition of more than 2,000 dams throughout the country including those in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Top 10 Most "Redneck" Towns In Illinois

Apparently, there is a way to measure how redneck every town, city, and state is. A YouTube video from 2016 has recently gone viral for a second time and claims to have a list of the top 10 most redneck towns in Illinois. The video creator also had a list for Iowa, you can see that here.
ILLINOIS STATE
Iowa Has One Of The "Youngest" Cities In America

Thanks to some college towns in Iowa, we are seen as a pretty young state. We also all just feel young as well... So I'll also say that helps too!. A team at Coventry Direct wanted to know which cities are populated with younger individuals versus which cities are populated with older individuals. They decided to have this study take a look at Census data across the 50 major U.S. cities. Two Iowa cities made it into the top 20, and one made it into the top 4.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Based Grocery Store Inching Closer To 500 Layoffs

An Iowa-based grocery store chain is inching closer to an unprecedented number of layoffs and demotions this week. Hy-Vee officials announced on Friday that they would be having yet another round of major layoffs within the company, according to reports. The major retailer laid off 57 corporate employees from their...
IOWA STATE
River search resumes for missing Iowa man

RUNNELLS, Iowa — The search for a missing 34-year-old Colfax man southeast of Runnells continued on Monday. Dustin Dittmer went missing on the Des Moines River Saturday afternoon. Crews spent hours over the weekend searching the water by boat and land. He and two others were on the boat...
RUNNELLS, IA

