Delaware State

AtTAcK Addiction backs bringing overdose prevention centers to Delaware to stem overdose deaths

delawarepublic.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite a variety of efforts to address the opioid crisis, overdose deaths in the First State...

Comments / 4

Deanna Dal Gesso-Jones
4d ago

Smart … let drugs invade our borders ! 100,000 deaths last year alone ! Don’t do one thing to stop it ! Now use tax payers money again to establish treatment centers ! All you are doing is running in circles ! Never doing anything about the problem !

5
