How I-70 construction will impact summer travel

By Alex Rose
 4 days ago

GENESEE, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The Colorado Department of Transportation will ramp up projects along the Interstate 70 corridor this summer from Golden to Grand Junction that will have major travel impacts on people heading up to the High Country.

CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew gave an overview of projects impacting I-70 travel from Golden to the Eisenhower Tunnel Friday, including early projects around Floyd Hill.

Courtesy: CDOT

Most of the work near Genesee will be happening overnight to reduce travel impacts. CDOT is repaving several segments of the highway and filling in potholes in the mountain corridor. No lane closures are expected during the day unless it’s an emergency or a closed shoulder.

On the other side of the tunnel heading towards Silverthorne, CDOT will also be repaving I-70 starting this month, which will cause slowdowns and impact traffic during the week, but should be construction-free Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Courtesy: CDOT
How Glenwood Canyon preparations will impact summer travel

CDOT will also have its hands full this summer, doing everything to prevent mudslides along Glenwood Canyon that could disrupt a critical stretch of I-70.

You can watch the briefing on FOX31 NOW .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

