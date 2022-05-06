ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ware, MA

Ware man arrested for firearm, marijuana after traffic stop

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

WARE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – A Ware man was arrested Tuesday morning for gun and drug charges after an officer stopped his vehicle for an expired inspection sticker.

Prescription pills stolen during armed robbery at CVS in Longmeadow

Ware police say they conducted a motor vehicle stop on West Main Street for a vehicle with an expired inspection sticker being driven by 20-year-old Joseph Canales of Ware. A further investigation inside the vehicle revealed a loaded 9mm handgun with 10 rounds of ammunition, marijuana and more than $1,500 in Canales’ possession.

Credit: Ware Police Department

Canales was arrested and has been charged with:

  • Firearm without FID card, possess
  • Ammunition without FID car, possess
  • Improper storage of a firearm
  • Possession with intent to distribute a Class D substance, marijuana
  • Inspection sticker violation

He was arraigned in Belchertown District Court Tuesday.

WWLP

WWLP

ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

