Ware man arrested for firearm, marijuana after traffic stop
WARE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – A Ware man was arrested Tuesday morning for gun and drug charges after an officer stopped his vehicle for an expired inspection sticker.
Ware police say they conducted a motor vehicle stop on West Main Street for a vehicle with an expired inspection sticker being driven by 20-year-old Joseph Canales of Ware. A further investigation inside the vehicle revealed a loaded 9mm handgun with 10 rounds of ammunition, marijuana and more than $1,500 in Canales’ possession.
Canales was arrested and has been charged with:
- Firearm without FID card, possess
- Ammunition without FID car, possess
- Improper storage of a firearm
- Possession with intent to distribute a Class D substance, marijuana
- Inspection sticker violation
He was arraigned in Belchertown District Court Tuesday.
