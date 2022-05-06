Austintown mom now charged with child neglect

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown mom is now in the Mahoning County Jail charged with child endangering.

Kaitlynn Wilson was booked into the jail on Thursday.

Investigators say this case involves a 4-week-old girl. They said there were signs the child was malnourished, and there was evidence of neglect.

Reports said the father, Nicholas Tigges , was previously charged with felonious assault and child endangering against her twin brother.

Police say they were called to Akron Children’s Hospital last week after Tigges’ four-week-old son came in with several head injuries.

Judge Scott Hunter had ordered Tigges to stay away from the victim and the baby’s twin sister should he be able to post his $500,000 bond.

Wilson could be in court on the charge next week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.